WEL Vs MLC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11s, A-League 2021 Match Preview

Wellington Phoenix square off against Melbourne City in their upcoming A-League match on Monday. The Australian domestic league clash is set to be played on Monday, April 5 at the Wollongong Showground with the kickoff scheduled for 2:40 PM IST. Let's have a look at the WEL vs MLC Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of the match.

WEL vs MLC live: WEL vs MLC Dream11 match preview

Wellington Phoenix head into the match following an inconsistent run of form having recorded only two wins for their last five outings. Currently ranked 10th on the league table, the hosts have registered four wins while playing out three draws and losing 7 games so far. With 15 points to their name, they will be heading into the match after suffering a narrow 0-1 loss to Macarthur FC. The hosts will be itching to get back on the winning ways but face tough opposition and will have to play their A-game if they want to snatch any points in this match.

Melbourne City, on the other hand, saw their six-match winning streak end during their last outing as Western United got the better of the Melbourne outfit and recorded a narrow 1-2 win. However, despite the recent loss, the visitors have been pretty solid in recent times having conceded only three goals in the last five matches while finding the back of the net 16 times. Just like their opponents, the visitors will be aiming to shrug off the loss and get back on the right track with a win on Monday.

WEL vs MLC Playing 11s (predicted)

Wellington Phoenix- Oliver Sail, James McGarry, Louis Fenton, Tim Payne, Steven Taylor, Clayton Lewis, Ulises Davila, Cameron Devlin, Alex Rufer, Tomer Hemed, David Ball

Melbourne City- Tom Glover, Benjamin Garuccio, Nuno Reis, Nathaniel Atkinson, Curtis Good, Conor Metcalfe, Rostyn Griffiths, Craig Noone, Florin Berenguer, Andrew Nabbout, Jamie Maclaren.

WEL vs MLC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Tom Glover

Defenders – James McGarry, Steven Taylor, Nathaniel Atkinson, Tim Payne, Curtis Good

Midfielders – Ulises Davila, Craig Noone, Alex Rufer,

Strikers – Jamie Maclaren, David Ball

WEL vs MLC Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Jamie Maclaren

Vice-Captain - David Ball

WEL vs MLC Match Prediction

We predict a narrow win for Melbourne City at the end of this match.

Prediction - Wellington Phoenix 1-2 Melbourne City

Note: The above WEL vs MLC Dream11 prediction, WEL vs MLC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WEL vs MLC Dream11 Team and WEL vs MLC Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.