WEL Vs MLV Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And A-League Match Details

Wellington Phoenix take on Melbourne Victory in Matchday 23 of the Australian A-League 2019-20 on Sunday, March 15. The game is set to be played at the Wellington Regional Stadium. The match commences at 10:50 AM (IST).

WEL vs MLV Dream11 prediction: Preview

Wellington Phoenix host Melbourne Victory in Matchday 23 of the A-League on Saturday. Wellington are at the third place in the A-league standings and are 14 points off Sydney FC at the top of the table. Wellington have won four of their last five games. Melbourne Victory are struggling for form and are ninth with only 20 points. The Melbourne side have only won one of their previous five games.

WEL vs MLV Dream11 prediction: Injury and Availability News

Wellington Phoenix’s Oskar van Hattum will miss the WEL vs MLV clash.

Melbourne Victory will be without the services of Giancarlo Gallifuoco for WEL vs MLV match.

WEL vs MLV Dream11 prediction: Squads

Wellington Phoenix Squad: Stefan Marinovic, Liam McGing, Luke DeVere, Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi, Matti Steinmann, Tim Payne, Reno Piscopo, Cameron Devlin, David Ball, Ulises Davila, Jaushua Sotiro, Brandan Wilson, Liberato Cacace, Alex Rufer, Oliver Sail, Callum McCowatt, Steven Taylor, Ben Waine, Sam Sutton, Gary Hooper

WEL vs MLV Dream11 prediction: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain options – G Hooper, M Rojas, A Nabbout

Vice-Captain options – C Devlin, A Lesiotis, D Ball

G Hooper and A Nabbout will be the preferred options as captain and vice-captain.

WEL vs MLV Dream11 prediction: WEL vs MLV Dream11 team

Here is the WEL vs MLV Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Keeper: S Marinovic

Defenders: L Cacace, T Hoogland, L DeVere

Midfielders: U Davila, M Rojas, C Devlin, A Lesiotis

Forward: A Nabbout, D Ball, G Hooper

WEL vs MLV Dream11 Prediction

Wellington Phoenix are likely to beat Melbourne Victory.

Please note, the WEL vs MLV Dream1 team and prediction is made based on our own analysis. The WEL vs MLV Dream11 team and prediction does not guarantee positive results.