WEL Vs MLV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, A-League Match Preview

Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne Victory are set to lock horns against each other in the upcoming matchday 12 of the ongoing A-League on Wednesday. The A-League clash is set to take place at the Win Stadium in Wollongong on March 24 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:35 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the WEL vs MLV Dream11 prediction, playing 11 alongside other details of this match

WEL vs MLV live: WEL vs MLV Dream11 match preview

Wellington Phoenix have fallen off the winning wagon after registering two straight wins over Newcastle Jets and Perth Glory as the hosts currently find themselves on a two-match winless run. Walking into the match as the 10th ranked team on the A-League table, they have registered three wins while playing out the same number of draws and losing 6 games so far. With 12 points from 12 matches, Wellington Phoenix's previous outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Brisbane Roar FC. They will be itching to get back on the winning ways and a match against Melbourne Victory provides them with their perfect opportunity to do so.

Melbourne Victory have been one of the worst-performing team in the ongoing A-league season as the visitors will head into the match as the lowest-ranked team in A-league standings. Currently slotted at the bottom of the barrel, the 12th ranked team has registered just two wins, while playing out one draw and lost eight of their 11 matches. With 7 points against their tally, Melbourne Victory walk into the match on the back following a three-match losing streak and will be eager to shrug off their loss while looking to turn their fortunes around.

WEL vs MLV Playing 11

Wellington Phoenix- Oliver Sail, Louis Fenton, James McGarry, Tim Payne, Liam McGing, Ulises Davila, Clayton Lewis, Reno Piscopo, Alex Rufer, David Ball, Tomer Hemed

Melbourne Victory- Matt Acton, Storm Roux, Adama Traore, Aaron Anderson, Nick Ansell, Jacob Butterfield, Jake Brimmer, Callum McManaman, Brandon Lauton, Ben Folami, Robbie Kruse

WEL vs MLV Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Oliver Sail

Defenders – Storm Roux, James McGarry, Adama Traore, Tim Payne,

Midfielders - Jake Brimmer, Alex Rufer, Ben Folami

Strikers - Tomer Hemed, Robbie Kruse, Ulises Davila

WEL vs MLV Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain - Robbie Kruse or Tomer Hemed

Vice-Captain - Ulises Davila or Ben Folami

WEL vs MLV Match Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, we expect Wellington Phoenix to register an easy win and walk away with three points at the end of this match

Prediction- Wellington Phoenix 2-0 Melbourne Victory

Note: The above WEL vs MLV Dream11 prediction, WEL vs MLV Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WEL vs MLV Dream11 Team and WEL vs MLV Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.