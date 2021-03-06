WEL Vs PG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, A-League 2021 Match Preview

Wellington Phoenix welcome Perth Glory in their next A-League game on Sunday. The match is set to be played at the Wollongong Showground on Sunday, March 7 with the game scheduled to kick off at 10:35 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at the WEL vs PG Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of the encounter.

Match Day minus one vibes 😁😁



⚫️🟡 | https://t.co/SAVRs4rhYc — Wellington Phoenix (@WgtnPhoenixFC) March 6, 2021

WEL vs PG live: WEL vs PG match preview

Wellington Pheonix managed to shrug off their three-match winless streak and finally bounce back to winning ways after they registered a comfortable 2-0 win against Newcastle Jets in their last A-League outing. Currently, slotted 11th in the league standings, Ufuk Talay's men have registered two wins and the same number of draws while losing five in nine games. With eight points in nine matches, the hosts will aim to continue building on the momentum and look to pocket three points on Sunday.

Perth Glory, on the other hand, suffered a setback against Central Coast Mariners as they lost 1-2 to the league leaders as their three-match winning streak came to the end. They will be hopeful of turning their fortunes around and bounce back on the right track against Wellington Pheonix and look to break into the top four with a win.

WEL vs PG Playing 11 (predicted)

Wellington Phoenix - Oliver Sail; James McGarry, Liam McGing, Tim Payne, Louis Fenton; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Ulises Davila, Reno Piscopo; Ben Waine, Mirza Muratovic.

Perth Glory - Liam Reddy; Dane Ingham, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Nicholas Walsh; Declan Hughes, Neil Kilkenny, Daniel Stynes, Nicholas D'Agostino; Diego Castro, Bruno Fornaroli.

WEL vs PG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Oliver Sail

Defenders - Dane Ingham, Tim Payne, Darryl Lachman, Louis Fenton

Midfielders - Clayton Lewis, Neil Kilkenny, Ulises Davila, Nicholas D'Agostino

Strikers - Bruno Fornaroliv (Captain), Mirza Muratovic (Vice-Captain)

WEL vs PG Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain - Bruno Fornaroliv or Ulises Davila

Vice-Captain - Mirza Muratovic or Nicholas D'Agostino

WEL vs PG Match Prediction

Both teams will play the match with an intent to win and pocket three crucial points. Given the team form of Wellington Phoenix and Perth Glory, we expect the match to end in a draw as both teams will cancel each other out across the course of 90 minutes,

Prediction- Wellington Phoenix 1-1 Perth Glory

Note: The above WEL vs PG Dream11 prediction, WEL vs PG Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WEL vs PG Dream11 Team and WEL vs PG Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.