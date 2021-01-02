WEL Vs SYD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, A-League Game Preview

Wellington Phoenix (WEL) will go up against Sydney FC (SYD) in the upcoming game of A-League on Saturday, January 2 at 11:35 AM IST. The game will be played at the Wollongong Showground in Wollongong, Australia. Here is our WEL vs SYD Dream11 prediction, top picks and WEL vs SYD Dream11 team.

WEL vs SYD Dream11 prediction: WEL vs SYD Dream11 prediction and preview

Wellington Phoenix will be entering the tournament with many new faces, while Sydney FC has barely seen major changes in their squad. However, with the departure of star striker Adam Le Fondre, Sydney are in need of a new talisman. While both the teams have enjoyed a good year, Sydney FC are the fan favourites considering they are the defending champions and boast a strong line-up that includes a great defence.

WEL vs SYD Dream11 prediction: WEL vs SYD Dream11 team and schedule

Date: Saturday, January 2, 2020

Time: 11: 35 AM IST

Venue: Wollongong Showground, Wollongong, Australia

WEL vs SYD Dream11 prediction: Squad

WEL vs SYD Dream11 prediction: Wellington Phoenix squad

Stefan Marinovic, Oliver Sail, Zac Jones, Luke DeVere, Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi, Liam McGing, James McGarry, Louis Fenton, Tim Payne, Cameron Devlin, Matthew Ridenton, Joshua Laws, Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Sam Sutton, Reno Piscopo, Jaushua Sotirio, Ulises Dávila, Tomer Hemed, David Ball, Ben Waine, Mirza Muratovic, Oskar van Hattum

WEL vs SYD Dream11 prediction: Sydney FC squad

Andrew Redmayne, Tom Heward-Belle, Adam Pavlesic, Callum Talbot, Ryan McGowan, Alex Wilkinson, Ben Warland, Patrick Flottmann, Anton Mlinaric, Michael Zullo, Joel King, Rhyan Grant, Harry Van der Saag, Luke Brattan, Paulo Retre, Calem Nieuwenhof, Anthony Cáceres, Chris Zuvela, Milos Ninkovic, Alexander Baumjohann, Jordi Swibel, Trent Buhagiar, Luke Ivanovic, Kosta Barbarouses

WEL vs SYD Dream11 prediction: WEL vs SYD Dream11 team, top picks

Wellington Phoenix: Luke DeVere, Reno Piscopo, Ulises Dávila

Sydney FC: Ben Warland, Anthony Cáceres, Trent Buhagiar

WEL vs SYD Match prediction: WEL vs SYD Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Tom Heward-Belle

Defenders: Ben Warland, Michael Zullo, Joel King, Luke DeVere

Midfielders: Reno Piscopo, Jaushua Sotirio, Anthony Cáceres

Forwards: Trent Buhagiar, Ulises Dávila, David Ball

WEL vs SYD team: WEL vs SYD Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Sydney FC are the favourites to win the game.

GAME DAY: The quest for the 'Threepeat' starts this afternoon away against the Phoenix in Wollongong!



Tune in LIVE on @FOXFOOTBALL and @ABCTV, and stream on @kayosports and the My Football Live app...#SydneyIsSkyBlue #Premi4rs #Champion5 #WELvSYD pic.twitter.com/RI3x5jF7U4 — Sydney FC (@SydneyFC) January 1, 2021

