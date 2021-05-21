WEL Vs WST Dream11: Wellington Phoenix Vs Western United Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Quick links:
Image Source: Western United/ Twitter
Wellington Phoenix (WEL) and Western United (WST) will collide in the upcoming match of the A-League on Saturday, May 22 at 4:05 PM local time (9:35 AM IST). The game will be played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand. Here is our WEL vs WST Dream11 prediction, top picks and WEL vs WST Dream11 team.
Wellington Phoenix are currently at the 9th spot of the A-League standings with 28 points. Tomer Hemed and team have played 22 games so far in the tournament, winning 7 and losing 8 (7 draws). Western United, on the other hand, are at the tenth spot of the table with 28 points and a win-loss record of 8-10 (4 draws). The Melbourne-based side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sydney FC last week and will look to bounce back in this match.
Wellington Phoenix: Tomer Hemed, Ben Waine, David Ball, Jaushua Sotirio, Mirza Muratović, Charles Lokolingoy, Ulises Dávila, Cameron Devlin, Reno Piscopo, Alex Rufer, Clayton Rhys Lewis, Matthew Ridenton, Sam Sutton, Steven Taylor, James McGarry, Tim Payne, Louis Fenton, Luke DeVere, Te Atawhai, Joshua Laws, Liam McGing, Stefan Marinovic, Oliver Sail
Western United: Alessandro Diamanti, Besart Berisha, Max Burgess, Lachlan Wales, Kaine Sheppard, Nicolas Milanovic, Víctor Sánchez, Dylan Pierias, Bradden Inman, Sebastian Pasquali, Joshua Risdon, Connor Pain, Jerry Skotadis, Steven Lustica, Luke Duzel, Tomoki Imai, Andrew Durante, Aaron Calver, Ivan Vujica, Brendan Hamill, Tomislav Uskok, Filip Kurto, Ryan Scott, Charlie Emery
Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that Wellington Phoenix will come out on top in this contest.
