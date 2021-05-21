WEL Vs WST Dream11: Wellington Phoenix Vs Western United Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Wellington Phoenix (WEL) and Western United (WST) will collide in the upcoming match of the A-League on Saturday, May 22 at 4:05 PM local time (9:35 AM IST). The game will be played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand. Here is our WEL vs WST Dream11 prediction, top picks and WEL vs WST Dream11 team.

WEL vs WST Dream11 Match Preview

Wellington Phoenix are currently at the 9th spot of the A-League standings with 28 points. Tomer Hemed and team have played 22 games so far in the tournament, winning 7 and losing 8 (7 draws). Western United, on the other hand, are at the tenth spot of the table with 28 points and a win-loss record of 8-10 (4 draws). The Melbourne-based side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sydney FC last week and will look to bounce back in this match.

WEL vs WST Dream11 schedule

New Zealand date and time: Saturday, May 22 at 4:05 PM

India date and time: Saturday, May 22 at 9:35 AM

Venue: Sky Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand

WEL vs WST squads

Wellington Phoenix: Tomer Hemed, Ben Waine, David Ball, Jaushua Sotirio, Mirza Muratović, Charles Lokolingoy, Ulises Dávila, Cameron Devlin, Reno Piscopo, Alex Rufer, Clayton Rhys Lewis, Matthew Ridenton, Sam Sutton, Steven Taylor, James McGarry, Tim Payne, Louis Fenton, Luke DeVere, Te Atawhai, Joshua Laws, Liam McGing, Stefan Marinovic, Oliver Sail

Western United: Alessandro Diamanti, Besart Berisha, Max Burgess, Lachlan Wales, Kaine Sheppard, Nicolas Milanovic, Víctor Sánchez, Dylan Pierias, Bradden Inman, Sebastian Pasquali, Joshua Risdon, Connor Pain, Jerry Skotadis, Steven Lustica, Luke Duzel, Tomoki Imai, Andrew Durante, Aaron Calver, Ivan Vujica, Brendan Hamill, Tomislav Uskok, Filip Kurto, Ryan Scott, Charlie Emery

WEL vs WST top picks

Wellington Phoenix: James McGarry, Ulises Dávila, Tomer Hemed

Western United: Connor Pain, Dylan Pierias, Lachlan Wales

WEL vs WST Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Oliver Sail

Defenders: James McGarry, Steven Taylor, Connor Pain, Andrew Durante

Midfielders: Ulises Dávila, Dylan Pierias, Víctor Sánchez

Forwards: Tomer Hemed, Jaushua Sotirio, Lachlan Wales

WEL vs WST Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that Wellington Phoenix will come out on top in this contest.

🚨 DON'T MISS OUT 🚨



Make sure to get your tickets online prior to tomorrow's game at @SkyStadium and arrive early to avoid the queues!



🎟️ Get tickets from https://t.co/wISakRD077



We'll see you there!



⚫️🟡 | https://t.co/SAVRs4rhYc — Wellington Phoenix (@WgtnPhoenixFC) May 21, 2021

Note: The above WEL vs WST Dream11 prediction, WEL vs WST Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WEL vs WST Dream11 Team and WEL vs WST Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

Image Source: Western United/ Twitter