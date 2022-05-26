'We'll Report To UEFA': La Liga Chief Reiterates Legal Action Against PSG Over Mbappe Deal

Kylian Mbappe's shocking last-minute snub of a move to Real Madrid has left both the Spanish giants and La Liga furious. The league has now claimed they will report Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, not only to the UEFA but also in France and to the European Union for an alleged breach of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

The 23-year-old also made it clear in his latest presser that he was keen on moving to the Santiago Bernabeu last year, but PSG's latest plans for the future motivated him to stay at the club. Following the snub to Spain, Mbappe ended up extending his stay at the Parc des Princes for another three years, in what is believed to be the biggest contract in football history.

La Liga will report PSG's contract extension to UEFA

After having termed Kylian Mbappe snubbing Real Madrid to sign a contract extension at PSG as 'scandalous' via a statement, La Liga president Javier Tebas said (according to Marca) at an event on Wednesday, "We are working with a French law firm to initiate legal action in France and in the European Union. We are also going to report the matter to UEFA before Friday." The 59-year-old went on to add, "It is impossible for PSG to comply with current Financial Fair Play rules given what they'll pay for Mbappe. It is already clear that they're going to pass the limits. So, let's see what happens, although, of course, it is impossible now to stop the renewal of Mbappe."

Tebas went on to add his frustrations with the state-owned clubs as he said, "We have been fighting against the state clubs for years. We already denounced Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain three to four seasons ago and they were sanctioned by UEFA, but the sanction was lifted due to strange decisions of CAS. I hope that CAS won't have to intervene this time. I'm very critical of them."

La Liga releases statement to slam 'scandalous' Mbappe deal

A few days ago La Liga had released a detailed statement to slam Kylian Mbappe's contract extension, a deal they believe is 'scandalous.' The full statement read,

"LaLiga wishes to state that this type of agreement attacks the economic stability of European football, putting at risk hundreds of thousands of jobs and the integrity of the sport, not only in European competitions but also in domestic leagues."

"It is scandalous that a club like PSG, which last season reported losses of more than 220 million euros after accumulating losses of more than 700 million euros in prior seasons (while reporting sponsorship income at doubtful valuation), with a squad cost around 650 million for this season, can close such an agreement, while those clubs that could afford the hiring of the player without seeing their wage bill compromised, are left without being able to sign him."

"LaLiga will file a complaint against PSG before UEFA, the French administrative and fiscal authorities and European Union authorities to continue to defend the economic ecosystem of European football and its sustainability. In the past, La Liga has complained to UEFA for non-compliance with financial fair play by PSG. These complaints were successful and UEFA sanctioned the club, while the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), in a bizarre decision, reversed the sanctions."