Wellington Phoenix Vs Central Coast Mariners Live Stream, Team News, A-League Preview

Wellington Phoenix will square off against the Central Coast Mariners at the Wollongong Showground on Sunday, February 14. The A-League game between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 4:05 PM local time (10:35 AM IST). Here's a look at the Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game.

ALSO READ: Gareth Bale’s Four Goals Have Cost Spurs £1.31M Each Since His Loan Move From Real Madrid

Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners preview

Wellington Phoenix are currently 11th in the A-League standings, with four points from five games. Ufuk Talay's men have managed just one win, one draw, and suffered three losses during the campaign. The New Zealand outfit lost 2-1 to reigning A-League champions Sydney FC in their last A-League game after recording their first win of the season against the Central Coast Mariners at the end of January.

Meanwhile, the Central Coast Mariners are at the summit of the A-League table, with 15 points from seven games. Alen Stajcic's men have racked up five wins this season but lost their second game of the campaign against Wellington last month. The Mariners made up for their defeat against Wellington with victories over Melbourne City FC and Western United. The Central Coast Stadium outfit won their only domestic title back in 2013 and will be desperate to add to it this year.

ALSO READ: Pep Guardiola Challenges Bayern to ‘Sextuple Showdown’ Against His 2009 Barcelona Squad

Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners team news, injuries and suspensions

For Wellington, Reno Piscopo has resumed training after sustaining a calf injury but the 22-year-old is expected to miss out on the game this weekend. Talay may opt to make a few changes in his starting line-up following the defeat against Sydney FC.

The visitors have a fully-fit squad and Stajcic is likely to put forward his strongest line-up to carry the Mariners' winning momentum. Teenage sensation Alou Kuol may also feature in the game.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Vs Cristiano Ronaldo Video 'The Greatest Era Of Football' Grips Fans: WATCH

Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners prediction

Wellington will be hoping for a repeat of the game that took place in January. However, the Mariners have gained momentum over the past two weeks. Our prediction for the game is a 2-1 win for the visitors.

A-League live: Where to watch Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners live?

There will be no live broadcast of the game in India. However, the Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners live stream will be available on the official My Football Youtube channel and App. The live scores will be updated regularly on the Twitter handles of both teams.

ALSO READ: Marvel Actor Benedict Wong Flaunts Man United Beanie, Jacket On Set Of Doctor Strange 2

Image Credits - Wellington Phoenix, Central Coast Mariners Instagram