Wellington Phoenix Vs Melbourne Victory Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

Following their 1-1 stalemate against Brisbane Roar, Wellington Phoenix will battle it out against Melbourne Victory in A-League. The match will be played on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Here are the Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory live stream details, schedule, preview, prediction and other key details of the match.

Where to watch Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory live?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League in India. But the Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory live:

Venue: Wollongong Showground

Date: Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Time: 1.35 PM IST

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory prediction and preview

Wellington Phoenix were held to a 1-1 draw by Brisbane Roar in their previous game. Tomer Hemed bagged the lead in the 42nd minute, only to concede in the final minutes, courtesy of an effort from Golgol Mebrahtu. Meanwhile, Melbourne Victory were humiliated by Adelaide United in the previous game, with Stefan Mauk scoring a brace, apart from a goal from Kusini Yengi. Jake Brimmer scored the only goal for Melbourne Victory.

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory team news

Luke Devere remains the only major absentee for Wellington Phoenix, citing his knee injury. He will likely return only after eight weeks. Meanwhile, Joshua Laws and Steven Taylor have been promoted to the first team to make up for injured Devere ahead of the Melbourne Victory clash.

Leigh Broxham is suspended for Melbourne Victory, while Rudy Gestede is yet to recover from his knee injury. Ryan Shotton, Dylan Ryan and Marco Rojas are also the major absentees from the clash on Wednesday. Nicholas Ansell, Elvis Kamsoba, Lleyton Brooks have been called up to fill in the void created by several injuries.

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory probable XIs

Wellington Phoenix: Oliver Sail, Louis Fenton, Tim Payne, Liam McGing, James McGarry, Ulises Dávila, Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Reno Piscopo, Ben Waine, Mirza Muratovic.

Melbourne Victory: Max Crocombe, Leigh Broxham, Nicholas Ansell, Marco Rojas, Aaron Anderson, Jacob Butterfield, Callum McManaman, Jake Brimmer, Birkan Kirdar, Robbie Kruse, Lleyton Brooks.

A-League table update

Wellington Phoenix are ranked 10th in the A-League standings, having racked up 12 points in as many games. They have two victories and two defeats each in the previous five games. On the other hand, Melbourne Victory languish at the bottom of the A-League table with seven points in 11 games and have a victory and four defeats in the previous five league games.

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory prediction

Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne Victory have both struggled this campaign. The game is likely to end in a 1-1 draw.

Note: The Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Melbourne Victory website