Wellington Phoenix Vs Sydney FC Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

Wellington Phoenix (WEL) will go up against Sydney FC (SYD) in the upcoming game of the A-League on Saturday, January 2 at 11:35 AM IST. The game will be played at the Wollongong Showground in Wollongong, Australia. Here is our Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC prediction, information on how to watch Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC live in India and where to catch Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC live scores.

A-League standings: Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC preview

Both the teams have enjoyed a good year and would like to start their A-League run with a win. Wellington Phoenix have almost completely revamped their squad and will want their new recruits to prove themselves against the defending champions on Saturday. Sydney FC will enter the Wollongong Showground with almost the same squad. However, with the departure of star striker Adam Le Fondre, Sydney are in the need of a new talisman.

A-League News: Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC Dream11 prediction

Considering Sydney FC are the defending champions and have a strong line-up, they are our pick to win the A-League match.

The stage is set! We're now playing the #ALeague Champions, @SydneyFC for our first game of the season on Saturday 2 January at WIN Stadium!



🎟️ Don't miss out on this one...get your tickets below.



🖤💛 | https://t.co/SAVRs4rhYc — Wellington Phoenix (@WgtnPhoenixFC) December 23, 2020

Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC live stream: Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC team news

Wellington Phoenix’s Reno Piscopo will be absent from the game due to injury, while Tomer Hemed’s inclusion in the starting eleven is also doubtful. For Sydney FC, Adam Pavlesic will be out of the game.

Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC live stream: How to watch Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC live

There will be no live telecast of Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC in India. However, the match will be free to watch on the ‘My Football’ YouTube channel. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Date: Saturday, January 2, 2021

Time: 11: 35 AM IST

Venue: Wollongong Showground in Wollongong, Australia

A-League standings: Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC squads

Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC team news: Wellington Phoenix squad

Stefan Marinovic, Oliver Sail, Zac Jones, Luke DeVere, Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi, Liam McGing, James McGarry, Louis Fenton, Tim Payne, Cameron Devlin, Matthew Ridenton, Joshua Laws, Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Sam Sutton, Reno Piscopo, Jaushua Sotirio, Ulises Dávila, Tomer Hemed, David Ball, Ben Waine, Mirza Muratovic, Oskar van Hattum

Wellington Phoenix vs Sydney FC team news: Sydney FC squad

Andrew Redmayne, Tom Heward-Belle, Adam Pavlesic, Callum Talbot, Ryan McGowan, Alex Wilkinson, Ben Warland, Patrick Flottmann, Anton Mlinaric, Michael Zullo, Joel King, Rhyan Grant, Harry Van der Saag, Luke Brattan, Paulo Retre, Calem Nieuwenhof, Anthony Cáceres, Chris Zuvela, Milos Ninkovic, Alexander Baumjohann, Jordi Swibel, Trent Buhagiar, Luke Ivanovic, Kosta Barbarouses

Image Source: Wellington Phoenix/ Twitter