Wellington Phoenix Vs Western United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

Wellington Phoenix (WEL) and Western United (WST) will clash in the upcoming game of the A-League. The match will be played at the Wollongong Showground in Australia. The WEL vs WST live streaming is scheduled to begin on Sunday, April 11 at 7:05 PM local time (2:35 PM IST). Here is our Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction, information on how to watch Wellington Phoenix vs Western United live in India and where to catch Wellington Phoenix vs Western United live scores.

A-League table: Wellington Phoenix vs Western United preview

Western United are currently at the eighth spot of the A-League standings with 20 points. Besart Berisha and team have played thirteen games so far in the tournament, winning six and losing five (two draws). Wellington Phoenix, on the other hand, are at the tenth spot of the table with 15 points and a win-loss record of 4-8 (three draws).

How to watch Wellington Phoenix vs Western United live stream: Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our WEL vs WST prediction is that Western United will come out on top in this contest.

Wellington Phoenix vs Western United live stream: Wellington Phoenix vs Western United team news

Wellington Phoenix’s Luke De Vere will miss the upcoming game as he’s reportedly injured. However, Tomer Hemed and Liam McGing are fully recovered and could join the starting line-up. For Western United, Sebastian Pasquali is reported injured, while Joshua Risdon is listed as doubtful.

ðŸ”„ Here's our #Nix squad for tomorrow's #ALeague match at WIN Stadium, versus Western United FC.



âš«ï¸ðŸŸ¡ | https://t.co/SAVRs4rhYc — Wellington Phoenix (@WgtnPhoenixFC) April 10, 2021

How to watch Wellington Phoenix vs Western United live stream

Unfortunately, the live telecast of Wellington Phoenix vs Western United will not be available for Indian viewers. However, fans can watch the Wellington Phoenix vs Western United live stream on the official ‘My Football’ YouTube channel and app. Live scores and updates will be available on the social media page of the A-League and the two teams.

Australia date and time: Sunday, April 11 at 7:05 PM

Indian date and time: Sunday, April 11 at 2:35 PM

Venue: Wollongong Showground, Australia

A-League table: Wellington Phoenix vs Western United squad

Wellington Phoenix vs Western United team news: Wellington Phoenix squad

Tomer Hemed, David Ball, Ben Waine, Jaushua Sotirio, Mirza MuratoviÄ‡, Charles Lokolingoy, Ulises Dávila, Cameron Devlin, Reno Piscopo, Alex Rufer, Clayton Rhys Lewis, Matthew Ridenton, Sam Sutton, Joshua Laws, Steven Taylor, James McGarry, Tim Payne, Louis Fenton, Luke DeVere, Te Atawhai, Liam McGing, Stefan Marinovic, Oliver Sail

Wellington Phoenix vs Western United team news: Western United squad

Besart Berisha, Alessandro Diamanti, Max Burgess, Lachlan Wales, Kaine Sheppard, Nicolas Milanovic, Patrick Antelmi, Víctor Sánchez, Bradden Inman, Sebastian Pasquali, Joshua Risdon, Connor Pain, Jerry Skotadis, Steven Lustica, Luke Duzel, Dylan Pierias, Tomoki Imai, Andrew Durante, Ivan Vujica, Aaron Calver, Brendan Hamill, Tomislav Uskok, Filip Kurto, Ryan Scott, Charlie Emery

Image Source: Wellington Phoenix/ Twitter