Wellington Vs Brisbane Prediction, Team News, Live Stream, H2h Stats, A-League Live Info

Wellington Phoenix will battle it out against Brisbane Roar FC in the Hyundai A-League. The match will be played on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Here is the Wellington vs Brisbane prediction, preview, Wellington vs Brisbane live stream, head-to-head stats, schedule and team news.

Wellington vs Brisbane prediction: Wellington vs Brisbane live stream

The live broadcast for the game is not available for India. But, the Wellington vs Brisbane live stream will be available on My Football YouTube channel. Here are the other Wellington vs Brisbane live stream details:

Venue: McDonald Jones Stadium

Wellington vs Brisbane live stream date: Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Wellington vs Brisbane live stream time: 1.30 PM IST

A League live: Wellington vs Brisbane prediction and preview

🔥🆚🦁 We're back in action this Wednesday as we take on Brisbane Roar in our final 'home' game of the regular season!



🗓️ Wed 5 August

🕗 6 pm AEST | 8 pm NZT

🇳🇿 @SkySportNZ 7 | Sky Sport Now

🇦🇺 @FoxFootball 507 | @KayoSports | MyFootball App#StandUpWithYourNix #ERereTeKeo pic.twitter.com/5Xtq1eS5bg — Wellington Phoenix (@WgtnPhoenixFC) August 2, 2020

Wellington Phoenix occupy the third spot in the A-League table. They have bagged 40 points in 24 games this season. Phoneix were defeated 1-0 by Western Sydney Wanderers in their previous game. Meanwhile, Brisbane Roar FC are placed fourth on the league table, with 38 points to their credit. Brisbane Roar come off in the game with a 2-1 victory against Melbourne Victory.

A League live: Wellington vs Brisbane prediction and team news

Wellington Phoenix: Stefan Marinovic, Oliver Sail, Liam McGing, Walter Scott, Steven Taylor, Louis Fenton, Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi, Matti Steinmann, Tim Payne, Reno Piscopo, Cameron Devlin, Ulises Davila, Liberato Cacace, Alex Rufer, Callan Elliot, Callum McCowatt, Sam Sutton, David Ball, Brandon Wilson, Ben Waine, Gary Hooper, Jaushua Sotirio

Brisbane Roar FC: Max Crocombe, Jamie Young, Macklin Freke, Daniel Bowles, Macaulay Gillesphey, Aaron Reardon, Kai Trewin, Jordan Courtney-Perkins, Corey Brown, Tom Aldred, Jai Ingham, Bradden Inman, Aiden O’Neill, George Mells, Jake McGing, Rahmat Akbari, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Dylan Wenzel-Halls, James O’Shea, Izaack Powell, Mirza Muratovic, Scott McDonald

A League live: Wellington vs Brisbane h2h stats

The two sides have often had a tough clash, with the Wellington vs Brisbane h2h stats suggesting that Phoenix and Brisbane have won twice each in the past five games, with one game ending in a daw. The previous game between Phoenix and Roar ended in the latter's favour, winning the clash 1-0.

A League live: Wellington vs Brisbane prediction

Considering the Wellington vs Brisbane h2h stats and recent form, Brisbane Roar are the favourites in the game.

Image courtesy: Wellington Phoenix Twitter