Werder Bremen Vs Bayern Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Bundesliga Live

Werder Bremen host European champions Bayern Munich at the Weserstadion on Saturday, March 13. The Bundesliga matchday 25 game between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 PM local time (8:00 PM IST). Here's a look at the Werder Bremen vs Bayern team news, live stream details and our prediction for the crunch game.

Werder Bremen vs Bayern preview

Werder Bremen are currently in 12th place on the Bundesliga table, with just 30 points from 24 games. The Bavarian giants have won seven, drawn nine and lost eight games this season and all but wrapped up survival in the German top division after moving 11 points clear of Arminia Bielefeld and the relegation zone by beating them earlier in the week. However, Florian Kohfeldt's men now have a massive challenge ahead of them as they host Bayern Munich at the weekend.

Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich are on course to defend their crown this season and are currently at the summit of the Bundesliga standings, with 55 points from 24 games. The reigning champions are two points clear of RB Leipzig in second and will be hoping to make it three wins from three when they travel to Bremen. Bayern recorded a sensational comeback victory over Dortmund last weekend as they scored four times after Erling Haaland scored a brace for Dortmund in the first 10 minutes of their encounter.

Werder Bremen vs Bayern team news, injuries and suspensions

For Bremen, Michael Zetterer remains the only absentee due to an elbow injury.

For Bayern, Jerome Boateng picked up a knee injury in the win over Dortmund and will miss out on the weekend game. Corentin Tolisso, Douglas Costa, Alexander Nubel and Tanguy Nianzou also remain sidelined for the visitors.

Werder Bremen vs Bayern prediction

Although Bremen seemed to have confirmed their stay in the Bundesliga for next season, Bayern Munich are expected to continue their sensational form in order to win yet another German title. With Robert Lewandowski in sizzling goalscoring form, our prediction for the game is a 3-1 win for the visitors with the Pole to get on the scoresheet.

Bundesliga live stream: Where to watch Werder Bremen vs Bayern live in India?

There will be no official broadcast of the game in India. However, the Werder Bremen vs Bayern live stream will be available on the FanCode App. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Bayern Munich, Werder Bremen Instagram