Werder Bremen Vs Dortmund Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Bundesliga Preview

Werder Bremen are scheduled to play against Borussia Dortmund in their upcoming Bunrsdliga fixture. The match is to be held on December 16 and will kick off at 1:00 AM IST. Let's have a look at Werder Bremen vs Dortmund live stream, Werder Bremen vs Dortmund team news, and other details of the game.

Both the teams have had a dismal start to their Bundesliga campaign. Heading into tonight's encounter, Werder Bremen have lost three consecutive games and remain winless in their last eight Bundesliga matches. Despite managing a 1-1 draw against champions Bayern Munich, the hosts suffered from back to back losses against Wolfsburg and Stuttgart. Their latest defeat came against RB Leipzig who were in complete control of the game and ended the match with a 2-0 scoreline.

Currently, the hosts are slotted 13th on the Bundesliga table with just two wins in 11 games. They have managed only 11 points and will look at tonight’s match as an opportunity to improve their points tally in the ongoing Bundesliga campaign.

The visitors, on the other hand, sacked their ex-manager, Lucien Favre after suffering an embarrassing 5-1 defeat at Stuttgart last week. Dortmund walk into the match with former assistant manager Edin Terzic taking charge as the interim manager.

The Borussia outfit sits at the 5th position in Bundesliga standings having managed to gather six wins from 11 games. They have managed to register 19 points to their name and will aim to break into the top 4 with a win tonight.

Werder Bremen vs Dortmund team news

The attacking trio of Milot Rashica, David Selke, and Niclas Fullkrug are set to miss out on tonight's game for the hosts.

Dortmund, on the other hand, will be without the services of Golden Boy award winner Erling Braut Haaland, Thorgan Hazard, and Thomas Meunier. Terzic will also be without Marcel Schmelzer who is recovering from his knee injury alongside Thomas Delaney whose back problems make him unavailable for tonight's game.

How to watch Werder Bremen vs Dortmund live

Bundesliga telecast of Werder Bremen vs Dortmund will not be available for Indian viewers. However, fans can catch the Werder Bremen vs Dortmund live stream on the FanCode app. Fans can also follow the teams on social media for team news and real-time updates.

Werder Bremen vs Dortmund prediction

Tonight's game provides Terzic the perfect opportunity to kick off his spell with a win and boost the squad morale. We expect the visitors to walk away with a narrow win as they look to start fresh under a new manager. Prediction- Werder Bremen 1-2 Dortmund.