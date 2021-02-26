Werder Bremen Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Preview

Quick links:
Fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt travel to the Weser Stadium on Friday to play against twelfth-placed Werder Bremen in their upcoming Bundesliga fixture. The match is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 AM IST on February 27. Let's have a look at Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream, team news and other details of the game.
Although both teams had a dismal start to their Bundesliga campaign, Eintracht Frankfurt have recovered well since then. Eintracht Frankfurt are on an 11-game unbeaten run in the Bundesliga, having won all 5 of their previous league games, including a win against defending champions Bayern Munich. Therefore, Adi Hütter's men will be full of confidence ahead of this game as they look to continue their pursuit of finishing in the Champions League places.
Let's continue our winning streak! 💪🦅#SVWSGE #SGE pic.twitter.com/xj0xeEDiES— Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) February 25, 2021
On the other hand, Werder Bremen have won just one of their previous five Bundesliga matches heading into this encounter. Their only win in this poor run was against fellow strugglers Hertha BSC. With form not on their side, Werder Bremen are going to face a difficult challenge against one of Europe's top teams based on current form. We, therefore, expect Eintracht Frankfurt to beat Werder Bremen 3-1 in this contest.
For Werder Bremen, Niclas Fullkrug's return to fitness is a huge boost. However, they will still be without Patrick Erras and Luca Plogmann for this game. Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt will welcome star striker André Silva back while they will be without Evan N'Dicka, who is suspended for this game.
Werder Bremen Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jiri Pavlenka; Niklas Moisander, Omer Toprak, Christian Gross; Theodor Gebre-Selassie, Maximilian Eggestein, Kevin Mohwald, Leanardo Bittencourt, Felix Agu; Josh Sargent, Milot Rashica
Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp; Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Sebastian Rode; Aymen Barkok, Djibril Sow, Makoto Hasebe, Filip Kostic; Daichi Kamada, Amin Younes; Andre Silva
🗣️ #Kohfeldt on scoring goals:— SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) February 25, 2021
"We've been in the situation where we need to score more goals again over the past few weeks. It's a case of making the right decisions. We know that we haven't scored enough, and we're working hard to rectify that."#werder #svwsge pic.twitter.com/nAz2UqV5I7
Unfortunately, the Bundesliga telecast of Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt will not be available for Indian viewers. However, fans can catch the Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream on the FanCode app. Fans can also follow the teams on social media for team news and real-time updates.
