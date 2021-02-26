Werder Bremen Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Preview

Fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt travel to the Weser Stadium on Friday to play against twelfth-placed Werder Bremen in their upcoming Bundesliga fixture. The match is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 AM IST on February 27. Let's have a look at Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream, team news and other details of the game.

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction and preview for Bundesliga

Although both teams had a dismal start to their Bundesliga campaign, Eintracht Frankfurt have recovered well since then. Eintracht Frankfurt are on an 11-game unbeaten run in the Bundesliga, having won all 5 of their previous league games, including a win against defending champions Bayern Munich. Therefore, Adi Hütter's men will be full of confidence ahead of this game as they look to continue their pursuit of finishing in the Champions League places.

On the other hand, Werder Bremen have won just one of their previous five Bundesliga matches heading into this encounter. Their only win in this poor run was against fellow strugglers Hertha BSC. With form not on their side, Werder Bremen are going to face a difficult challenge against one of Europe's top teams based on current form. We, therefore, expect Eintracht Frankfurt to beat Werder Bremen 3-1 in this contest.

Bundesliga: Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt team news

For Werder Bremen, Niclas Fullkrug's return to fitness is a huge boost. However, they will still be without Patrick Erras and Luca Plogmann for this game. Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt will welcome star striker André Silva back while they will be without Evan N'Dicka, who is suspended for this game.

Werder Bremen Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jiri Pavlenka; Niklas Moisander, Omer Toprak, Christian Gross; Theodor Gebre-Selassie, Maximilian Eggestein, Kevin Mohwald, Leanardo Bittencourt, Felix Agu; Josh Sargent, Milot Rashica

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp; Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Sebastian Rode; Aymen Barkok, Djibril Sow, Makoto Hasebe, Filip Kostic; Daichi Kamada, Amin Younes; Andre Silva

🗣️ #Kohfeldt on scoring goals:



"We've been in the situation where we need to score more goals again over the past few weeks. It's a case of making the right decisions. We know that we haven't scored enough, and we're working hard to rectify that."#werder #svwsge pic.twitter.com/nAz2UqV5I7 — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) February 25, 2021

Where to watch Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt live in India?

Unfortunately, the Bundesliga telecast of Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt will not be available for Indian viewers. However, fans can catch the Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream on the FanCode app. Fans can also follow the teams on social media for team news and real-time updates.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.