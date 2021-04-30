Werder Bremen Vs RB Leipzig Prediction: How To Watch DFB-Pokal Live, Semi-final Preview

Bundesliga sides Werder Bremen and RB Leipzig will face off in the DFB-Pokal semi-final on Friday, April 30. The knockout tie will be played at Weserstadion in Bremen and the game will kick off at 12:00 AM IST (Saturday, May 1). Here's a look at where to watch Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig live, DFB-Pokal semi-final live stream details, and our Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig prediction for the same.

Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig prediction and preview

RB Leipzig will be looking to clinch their first-ever major trophy. when they take on Werder Bremen on Friday. Leipzig boss Julian Ngalesmann will hope to sign off his tenure with a piece of silverware, and with the Bundesliga almost done and dusted, the DFB-Pokal provides the club with the perfect opportunity to grab some glory. Leipzig have not yet conceded a goal in this season's competition, beating Nuremberg, Augsburg, VfL Bochum, and Wolfsburg along the way. Naglesmann will hope that his side can maintain the same level of composure and execute his plans perfectly, in what is his first match since being announced as a future Bayern Munich boss.

Werder Bremen are one of the most successful sides in the DFB-Pokal history, with only Bayern having lifted more titles than their six. However, Die Werderaner enter the clash on the back of a 3-1 defeat at Union Berlin and are only one point ahead of the relegation playoff position with three games remaining. The prospect of silverware could prove to be the distraction they need from their poor slump in the league, but RB Leipzig is far from a straightforward tie and they will have their backs against the wall in this one. The visitors had clinched a 4-1 win less than three weeks ago in the league over the same opposition, and are expected to do the same on Friday night.

Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig team news

Werder Bremen have a long list of absentees with Omer Toprak, Leonardo Bittencourt, Nick Woltemade, and Luca Plogmann all ruled out due to injury. Milos Veljkovic is likely to return to the XI, while Jean-Manuel Mbom may be considered to shore up the midfield. As for Leipzig, Konrad Laimer made a return to the matchday squad for the first time this season, while the likes of Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg, and Marcel Sabitzer will almost certainly be restored to the starting XI. Naglesmann will be without the services of Yussuf Poulsen and Dominik Szoboszlai, as both remain sidelined with thigh and groin issues respectively.

Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig team news: Predicted XIs

Werder Bremen: Pavlenka; Veljkovic, Moisander, Friedl; Gebre Selassie, Mohwald, Mbom, Eggestein, Augustinsson; Sargent, Rashica

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg; Mukiele, Kampl, Sabitzer, Angelino; Nkunku, Olmo; Sorloth

How to watch DFB-Pokal live?

Unfortunately, the DFB-Pokal telecast of Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig will not be available for Indian viewers. However, live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams. In the USA, the Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig live stream will be available on ESPN Deportes.

(Image Courtesy: RB Leipzig Twitter)