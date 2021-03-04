West Brom Vs Everton Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Preview, Premier League Live

West Brom host Everton on Thursday at The Hawthorns after both sides come into this game on the back of narrow victories. The match is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, March 4 at 11:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at West Brom vs Everton live stream, team news and other details of the game.

Also Read Man United Net Just Once Vs West Brom Despite 707 Passes, 7 Shots On Goal & 74% Possession

West Brom vs Everton prediction and preview

Despite West Brom's struggles throughout the season, The Baggies are in decent form coming into this game as they are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games (1W 2D). This run included a draw against Manchester United and a crucial win against relegation rivals Brighton. In spite of this recent uptick in form, West Brom still find themselves in nineteenth place in the Premier League standings, nine points off safety.

#WBAEVE up next.



Which of these five Hawthorns moments against Everton is your favourite? 🎯 pic.twitter.com/hxGdgZvbcm — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) March 3, 2021

Following wins against Merseyside rivals Liverpool and a struggling Southampton side, Carlo Ancelotti's men will be full of confidence heading into this game against West Brom. As things stand, a win for Everton will take them ahead of West Ham in the Premier League standings, and crucially into the mix for next season's Champions League. Due to Everton's outstanding form this season, we expect them to beat West Brom 2-1.

Also Read Ancelotti Would Like To Lead Everton Out At New Stadium

West Brom vs Everton team news

In the top West Brom vs Everton team news, Sam Allardyce will hope that Robert Snodgrass is fit again after he was ruled out with a calf injury. However, Semi Ajayi is expected to return to the starting line-up after serving his suspension. Meanwhile, Everton could be without several players. James Rodriguez, Seamus Coleman, and Tom Davies are in doubt for this fixture after they all missed out in Monday's win over Southampton. Carlo Ancelotti will also be without Yerry Mina and Jean-Philippe Gbamin as they are currently injured.

🤕 | Davies, James, Coleman and Olsen will be assessed in training later today ahead of #WBAEVE.



Watch live: https://t.co/2e3hamCsTY pic.twitter.com/z4oibMrD6g — Everton (@Everton) March 3, 2021

West Brom predicted starting line-up: Sam Johnstone; Conor Townsend, Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi, Darnell Furlong; Okay Yokuslu; Matt Philips, Ainsley-Maitland Niles, Conor Gallagher, Matheus Pereira; Mbaye Diagne.

Everton predicted starting line-up: Jordan Pickford; Lucas Digne, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate; Andre Gomes, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure; Gylfi Sigurdsson; Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Also Read Everton Beats Southampton 1-0 To Be On Verge Of EPL Top Four

Where to watch West Brom vs Everton live stream?

In India, the West Brom vs Everton game will be shown live on Star Sports Select 2/HD. The West Brom vs Everton live stream is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams.

Also Read More Liverpool Misery: 1st Home Loss To Everton In 22 Years

Note: The West Brom vs Everton prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.