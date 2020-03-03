West Brom Vs Newcastle United Live Streaming Details, Team News, FA Cup Live

West Brom and Newcastle are facing each other in Round 5 of FA Cup 2019-20. West Brom vs Newcastle United is scheduled to be played at The Hawthorns on March 3, 2020 (March 4, 1:30 AM IST).

Also Read | Liverpool Announce Historic Turnover Of £533m After 2019 Champions League Heroics

West Brom vs Newcastle United: Preview

Newcastle and West Brom will meet for the fifth time in their FA Cup history. Both the sides last faced each other in the fourth round of FA Cup 2009-10. West Brom have managed to win three out of their last four FA Cup games against Newcastle. The Magpies have only bagged 2 wins in their last nine away games against West Brom (Draws 3, Losses 4). Newcastle's only FA Cup win against West Brom came in the year 1974.

Also Read | Manchester United Post MASSIVE £391.3 Million Debt As Bruno Fernandes Signing Dents Funds

FA Cup Live: How to watch West Brom vs Newcastle United live in India (Broadcast)

The West Brom vs Newcastle United game will be broadcast on the Sony ESPN network. Sony ESPN network are the official broadcasters for the FA Cup live telecast in India.

FA Cup Live: How to watch West Brom vs Newcastle United live in India (Streaming)

The West Brom vs Newcastle United live streaming will take place on Sony LIV.

Also Read | Here's How Liverpool Fans Defied FA's Broadcast Ban On Game Against Shrewsbury

FA Cup Live: West Brom vs Newcastle United full squad

West Brom vs Newcastle United: West Brom full squad

Sam Johnstone, Jonathan Bond, Ali Al-Habsi, Semi Ajayi, Ahmed Hegazy, Nathan Ferguson, Kyle Bartley, Dara O'Shea, Jack Fitzwater, Kieran Gibbs, Conor Townsend, Darnell Furlong, Lee Peltier, Jake Livermore, Gareth Barry, Romaine Sawyers, Rekeem Harper, Kyle Edwards, Chris Brunt, Filip Krovinovic, Callum Robinson, Kamil Grosicki, Matheus Pereira, Matt Phillips, Grady Diangana, Jonathan Leko, Kenneth Zohore, Charlie Austin, Hal Robson-Kanu

West Brom vs Newcastle United: Newcastle United full squad

Martin Dubravka, Karl Darlow, Rob Elliot, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schär, Federico Fernández, Ciaran Clark, Florian Lejeune, Danny Rose, Paul Dummett, Jetro Willems, DeAndre Yedlin, Emil Krafth, Javier Manquillo, Jamie Sterry, Isaac Hayden, Matthew Longstaff, Jack Colback, Sean Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey, Nabil Bentaleb, Valentino Lazaro, Matt Ritchie, Miguel Almirón, Henri Saivet, Allan Saint-Maximin, Christian Atsu, Joelinton, Dwight Gayle, Yoshinori Muto, Andy Carroll

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool: From 'heavy Metal Football' To A Well-oiled Machine