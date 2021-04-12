West Brom Vs Southampton Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Matchday 31 of the English Premier League sees West Brom taking on Southampton in their upcoming league clash on Monday. The English domestic league fixture is set to be played at the Hawthorns on April 12 with the kickoff scheduled for 10:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at West Brom vs Southampton live stream, playing 11, alongside other details of the match.

West Brom vs Southampton Match Preview

West Brom will be heading into the match as the 19th ranked team on the Premier League standings having recorded just four wins while playing out nine draws and losing 17 games this season. With just 21 points against their name, The Baggies find themselves in a spot of bother as they are struggling in the relegation zone. However, they will head into the match brimming with confidence as having pocket a massive 5-2 win Chelsea in their last latest Premier League outing. Still trailing 17th ranked Fulham by five points, West Brom will see this match as an opportunity to narrow down the gap and now closer to moving out of the relegation zone on Monday.

Southampton on the other hand registered a narrow 3-2 win over Burnley in their last Premier League outing. It was their 10th win of the league campaign as the Saints have mow registered 36 points from 14 draws and 10 wins in the league so far. The visitors are currently the 14th ranked team on the Premier League standings and will see West Brom as a tough nut to crack given their recent win over Chelsea.

West Brom vs Southampton Team News (Predicted Playing 11)

West Bromwich Albion- Sam Johnstone, Conor Townsend, Darnell Furlong, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Dara O'Shea, Matheus Pereira, Matthew Phillips, Conor Gallagher, Okay Yokuslu, Mbaye Diagne

Southampton- Fraser Forster; Ryan Bertrand, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jannik Vestergaard, Jan Bednarek, Theo Walcott, Stuart Armstrong, James Ward-Prowse, Ibrahima Diallo, Danny Ings, Nathon Redmond

How to watch West Brom vs Southampton live in India?

The Premier League live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Network. The West Brom vs Southampton live stream will be provided on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, while the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams.

West Brom vs Southampton Prediction

Southampton recorded a convincing 2-0 win against the Baggies during their previous clash earlier this season. While the Saints will look to replicate a similar outcome, the hosts will be aiming to stop Hasenhuttl's men from recording a double against them on Monday. Given the current form of both teams, we predict the match to end in a draw.

Prediction - West Brom 1-1 Southampton