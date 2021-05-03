West Brom Vs Wolves Prediction, Team News And Live Stream Details Ahead Of PL Clash

Relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion will take on the Wolverhampton Wanderers in matchday 34 of the Premier League 2020/21 season. The game will be played at The Hawthorns and will begin at 10:30 PM IST on Monday, May 3. Here's a look at where to watch West Brom vs Wolves live stream, team news and our West Brom vs Wolves prediction for the same.

West Brom vs Wolves prediction and preview

West Brom are currently at 19th in the Premier League standings and despite Sam Allardyce's best efforts, looked destined for relegation from the division this term. The Baggies are now 11 points off safety and have picked up only 25 points from their 33 games in the Premier League this season. West Brom settled for a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa last time out, with Keinan Davis dashing their hopes of three times with a stoppage-time equaliser for the hosts. Allardyce's side have shown a penchant to claim points in difficult matchups, and recently clinched a win over Chelsea and a draw against Manchester United.

As for Wolves, Nuno Espirito Santo's side have failed to live up to expectations this term after the departure of Matt Doherty and losing Raul Jimenez to injury. Wolves are 12th in the Premier League standings and were brushed aside by Burnley last time out, who clinched a convincing 4-0 win over them at the Molineux. Wolves who have aspirations to play in Europe will hope to see the back of this season soon and a Santo will hope to do it on a positive note starting with the trip to The Hawthorns. Wolves are favourites but West Brom could pull off an improbable win as they have done in recent weeks.

West Brom vs Wolves team news

West Brom will again be without the services of veteran Branislav Ivanovic due to a long-term knee injury, while loanee Robert Snodgrass remains unavailable for selection due to his long-standing niggles. Allardyce is likely to retain the XI that drew against Aston Villa, with only Dara O'Shea and Matt Phillips likely to push for a spot in the team. Aso for Wolves, Raul Jimenez, Pedro Neto and Jonny remain unavailable for selection, along with Fernando Marcal. Joao Moutinho is expected to feature despite an ankle problem, while Nelson Semedo's availability is subject to a late fitness test.

West Brom vs Wolves team news: Predicted XIs

West Brom: Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend; Pereira, Gallagher, Yokuslu, Maitland-Niles, Robinson; Diagne

Wolves: Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Boly; Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri; Traore, Willian Jose, Podence

Where to watch West Brom vs Wolves live stream?

The Premier League live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Select Network. The West Brom vs Wolves live stream will be provided on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, while the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. The game kicks off at 10:30 PM IST on Monday, May 3.

