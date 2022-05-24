West Ham Defender Kurt Zouma Pleads Guilty To Slapping And Kicking Cat; Will Face Sentence

In the latest development, West Ham defender Kurt Zouma pleaded guilty on Tuesday to slapping and kicking his pet cat, a shocking incident of abuse that was caught on video. The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to the two charges against him at a hearing at Thames Magistrates' Court.

Kurt Zouma pleads guilty to kicking and slapping pet cat

According to AP, Kurt Zouma appeared at the hearing after he was accused of three offences under the Animal Welfare Act in relation to the footage of the abuse that took place on February 6 and surfaced on social media. The Frenchman pleaded guilty to two of these charges of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, while he dismissed the third charge. As a result of accepting two of the allegations against him, he will be sentenced on June 1.

Zouma arrived at the court in a car and was accompanied by several security guards who held out umbrellas to form a protective shield around him as he was bundled into the court. The incident was filmed by Kurt's younger brother, Yoan, who also posted it on Snapchat afterwards. In the shocking video, the West Ham centre-back could be seen kicking his Bengal cat across his kitchen before he threw a pair of shoes at it and slapped its head.

The court was told by prosecutor Hazel Stevens that Kurt Zouma could be heard saying: "I swear I’ll kill it. I swear I’ll kill it." Stevens said the cats were deemed responsible by Zouma for damaging a chair in his home. "Since this footage was put in public domain," Stevens said, "there has been a spate of people hitting cats and posting it on various social media sites."

Meanwhile, Yoan admitted to one count of aiding, abetting, counselling or procuring his brother to commit an offence. As a result, he was suspended in February by fifth-tier team Dagenham. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals took Kurt Zouma's two pet cats into care after the incident.

West Ham fined Zouma two weeks of salary — the maximum amount possible — when the incident came to light, but manager David Moyes continued to pick the defender to play when healthy. Zouma also lost a sponsorship deal with Adidas. The RSPCA brought the prosecution against the brothers even though it does not have the power to charge people. British law allows organizations such as the RSPCA to use specialist lawyers to bring private prosecutions against individuals, with such cases heard in court and sometimes taken over by public prosecutors.

(Inputs from AP)