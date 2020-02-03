West Ham Fans Arrested For Allegedly Making Homophobic Gestures During Brighton Game

Two fans of Premier League club West Ham were taken into custody after they allegedly made homophobic gestures during the club's 3-3 draw against Brighton on February 1. According to reports, the two suspects were released from police custody but are still under investigation.

"We do not condone any homophobic gesture"

West Ham has always maintained its stance that it was completely against any homophobic stance. In December 2019, the English club said they do not endorse any homophobic gestures after reports of such issues rose up during their away game at Stamford Bridge on December 2.

According to reports, the Barclays Premier League has been marred with alleged incidents of homophobic gestures on several occasions in the 2019-20 season. One Chelsea fan and two home fans at the Falmer Stadium were arrested on the accusation of hurling abuses during Brighton's 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

Read: Premier League Review: Tottenham Spark Bedlam, Liverpool Reign Supreme On Matchday 25

Everton investigates homophobic incident

Premier League side Everton also looked into allegations against homophobic chants by a section of the club’s fans. Everton played against Chelsea on Saturday, December 7, 2019. The Blues were defeated with Everton scoring twice past goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

It was believed that the club worked in close cooperation with the police over chants against Chelsea by a small section of the home crowd. Everton stated that homophobia had no place within their stadium, club, community or the game. The club strongly condemned such behaviour and carried out a thorough investigation which included liaison with Merseyside Police.

This incident of homophobic abuse took place during a week in which the Premier League had backed Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign with an aim to support gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender people in sport. Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness has also reportedly commented on the issue saying that more efforts are needed to eliminate homophobia in football.

Read: Arsenal Held 0-0 By Burnley, Sits 10th In Premier League

Manchester United's Fred subject to racist abuse

Manchester United midfielder Fred talked about the alleged racist abuse he was subject to in United's 2-1 win against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City confirmed they were cooperating with the concerned officials after United players said that they were racially abused during the game after a man was seen to be making monkey sounds and gestures at Fred.

The 179th derby was marred by allegations of racial abuses as during the second half of the match, a Manchester City fan was seen making monkey sounds and gestures aimed at Fred as he prepared to take a corner

Read: Liverpool’s Lead Grows To 22 Points In The Premier League

Read: Premier League Transfer Window: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly