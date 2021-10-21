West Ham Midfielder Undergoes Surgery For Facial Injury Suffered During Everton Clash

West Ham United are set to play Genk in their upcoming match of the Europa League campaign and David Moyes team will be looking to make it a hat-trick of wins. With no fresh injury ahead of the clash, the West Ham manager will be looking to field the strongest XI possible during the West Ham vs Genk Europa League match. However, Moyes will be concerned about managing the game time of Tomas Soucek who suffered cuts on his face during the Premier League match against Everton.

Tomas Soucek injury

Tomas Soucek was accidentally caught by Everton striker Salomon Rondon's studs as both the players challenged for the ball. While West Ham went on to win the match 1-0, Soucek was left with nasty cuts near his eye and on his nose and lip following the incident. According to Sky Sports report, the Czech international received stitches and has undergone further medical work in order to be fit for the West Ham vs Genk Europa League match.

David Moyes while giving an update on Tomas Soucek injury during the pre-match press conference said, “Tomas is okay. He’s obviously been a bit sore with different stitches. He got his lip redone the other day again by another doctor, but he’s had stitches in his lip, he’s had stitches in his cheek and he’s had stitches above his nose as well, so there’s three different areas he’s had it."

He further said, “I think he’s fine. There’s just a decision whether we decide to rest him or just give him a chance for a breather really, but I don’t think his injuries would be any reason not to play him. Tomas wants to play. He's had his lip sutured - he got it done by a plastic surgeon yesterday again because it was stitched up after the game and it’s been redone. He’s had a couple of stitches in between his nose and his eyebrows if you want to call it there. He's fine."

West Ham vs Genk: Europa League standings of both the teams

A win over Genk will put West Ham firmly in control of Group H having maintained a 100 per cent record after victories over Dinamo Zagreb and Rapid Vienna in their previous encounters. Genk on the other hand has struggled to perform well domestically this season and sit eighth in the league. In the Europa League campaign, the Belgian team has so far registered one win and one loss from two matches played so far.

(Image: West Ham/ Instagram)