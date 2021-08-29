West Ham Sign French International Defender Kurt Zouma From Chelsea On Four-year Deal

West Ham United have completed the signing of French defender Kurt Zouma on a four-year deal from Chelsea for a fee of £29.8m. The defender makes the move having made 151 appearances for the Blues in seven-and-a-half years at Stamford Bridge.

The 26-year-old will be a great boost for West Ham’s defence and will give manager David Moyes, an experienced player, who comes in having won two Premier League titles, a Champions League and a League Cup title. The player also was a key player to Chelsea last season, having made 36 appearances in all competitions for the club.

The player was delighted to join The Hammers, who will take part in the Europa League this season having finished sixth above the likes of Tottenham Hotspurs and Arsenal. “I’m very happy and very proud,” the player said.

"My conversation with the manager went very fast. I just felt like he really wanted me to come and join the team, especially a good team that’s started the season very, very well. With the great season that West Ham had last year, that gave the team a lot of confidence to improve this year – and I want to help the team do that.” Zouma said speaking on what made him sign for West Ham.

Chelsea continues pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde

With Kurt Zouma’s exit, Chelsea will now hope that they can complete the signing of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde who has been a target all summer. As per reports Sevilla are keen to find a replacement before they let Kounde go.

The 22-year-old has shown his keenness to play for The Blues and has not travelled with the Sevilla squad for their game at Elche just in case things fall in place. Sevilla is keen on an all-cash deal closer to the players' release clause of £68.5 million.

Chelsea have time until midnight of August 31st to finalize a deal and complete all necessary clearances before the transfer window deadline. As per si.com, the player has already agreed to the financial terms with Chelsea, with only the two clubs having to agree on the valuation of the deal.

Image credits: AP