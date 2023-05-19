West Ham United Players Forced To Clash With AZ Alkmaar Supporters As Ugly Scenes Erupt

West Ham United reached their first European final since 1976 as they defeated AZ Alkmaar in the second leg of the Europa Conference League semifinal. But the match got marred by post-match violence as the Hammers’ players and their families were attacked by a section of Alkmar supporters at the AFAS Stadion. It is the second incident in recent times following clashes between Indonesia and Thailand in the men’s football final in the Southeast Asian Games.

Europa League Conference semifinal marred with post-match violence

The incident erupted after the final whistle when West Ham ensured their path to a European final. Alkmaar supporters attacked the area designated for the visitors as they tried to instigate a brawl. West Ham players appeared to intervene in an attempt to get their families and friends out of that zone.

Dutch Police and stadium stewards eventually restored peace, and the police authority issued an official statement. It stated that they would take proper action against the perpetrators.

"So far, no arrests have been made. Our aim was to disperse the crowd and restore order as quickly as possible, in which we succeeded.

"The police will investigate footage of the incidents and try to identify supporters. Arrests may follow from this.

"Together with AZ, the municipality of Alkmaar and the public prosecution service we will evaluate last night's incidents, which we regret having happened. This kind of behaviour has no place in football."

AZ Alkmaar also issued an apology statement and insisted they will take every possible measure to identify the culprits. "Unfortunately, we cannot use the word 'supporters' for these people.

"While everyone hoped for a historic European match, it turned into a pitch black evening due to the events occurring at the referee's final whistle,"

"It turned into a night to reflect on with shame. Not because of the football game played, but because of the behaviour of some visitors.

"What happened is beyond all bounds. The club again sincerely apologises to West Ham and the thousands of well minded AZ supporters who have also been inconvenienced by the misconduct.

"AZ is a civilised club where sportsmanship and norms and values are paramount. The club will do everything possible, together with the authorities involved, to identify these persons and to take appropriate measures."