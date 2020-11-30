West Ham Vs Aston Villa Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Game Preview

West Ham host Aston Villa at the London Stadium in the 10th round of the ongoing Premier League campaign. The match is scheduled to take place on December 1, Tuesday and kick off at 1:30 AM IST. Have a look at West Ham vs Aston Villa live stream, team news and how to watch West Ham vs Aston Villa live in India.

West Ham comes into the game on the back of 2 consecutive victories against Fulham and Sheffield United. They have only lost 1 of their last 7 games which came against the current Premier League champions, Liverpool.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, had a great run in the Premier League campaign defeating Liverpool, Leicester City and Arsenal. However, Dean Smith’s side has struggled with consistency and lost three matches in their last four games. Conceding 9 goals against teams like Leeds United (3), Southampton (4) and 2 against their latest opponents Brighton & Hove Albion has affected their rankings. However, they have still managed to be slotted 9th and remain in the top half of the Premier League table

West Ham vs Aston Villa team news

Micheal Antonio is back with the team and available for selection. However, he might be on the bench and given some minutes off it since Sebastian Haller has been in good form for David Moyes’ team. Just like Antonio, West Ham’s new signing Said Benrahma is also expected to make it out of the bench and get a few minutes in the game. The playmaker could also be awarded a start, which looks less likely though. Andriy Yarmolenko is also back into the team and could feature for David Moyes' team on Monday night.

Aston Villa will be without the services of Ross Barkley. The England international, who is on loan from Chelsea, suffered a hamstring injury in their 1-2 loss against Brighton. Dean Smith could opt to either start Bertrand Traore or have Conor Hourihane in his midfield against West Ham. However, the latter looks to be a more likely candidate to start off the match.

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Fabianski; Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Coufal, Rice, Soucek, Masuaku; Bowen, Haller, Fornals

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Luiz, Hourihane; Trezeguet, Watkins, Grealish

How to watch West Ham vs Aston Villa live in India?

The Premier League live broadcast of the game will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also access the West Ham vs Aston Villa live stream on Hotstar.

West Ham vs Aston Villa prediction

Aston Villa's attack has been very impressive this season. However, the absence of Ross Barkley will surely affect their potent attacking lineup. Performances of Sebastian Haller and could well decide the outcome of the matches.

Prediction - Aston Villa 2- 1 West Ham

