West Ham Vs Chelsea Live Streaming, Preview, Team News, Premier League Live

West Ham will host Chelsea for their Matchday 32 clash in the Premier League this week. Frank Lampard's men are fighting hard to secure a Champions League spot for next season. Chelsea have shown some massive potential since the league has returned with two back-to-back wins, which includes a 2-1 win over Manchester City. Chelsea also secured their FA Cup semi-final place with a 1-0 win over Leicester City and will face Manchester United for a spot in the final.

David Moyes' West Ham are off to a weak start as they have failed to deliver in both the games played so far since the return. The Hammers are playing touch and go in the relegation battle as they are walking a tightrope, being 17th in the Premier League table with 27 points to their name. Chelsea will look to grab another win in London while West Ham will look to fight for survival and climb up the Premier League table. The London derby, therefore, is likely to be a competitive one.

Game: West Ham vs Chelsea Date and time: Wednesday, July 1 (Thursday, July 2, 12:45 AM IST) Venue: London Stadium Live telecast: Star Sports Select 1/HD West Ham vs Chelsea live streaming: Disney+Hotstar

Chelsea injury updates

Andreas Christensen (Doubtful) Callum Hudson-Odoi (Out) Fikayo Tomori (Out)

David Martin, Darren Randolph, Lukasz Fabianski, Jeremy Ngakia, Goncalo Cardoso, Issa Diop, Fabian Balbuena, Arthur Masuaku, Angelo Ogbonna, Ryan Fredericks, Aaron Cresswell, Pablo Zabaleta, Ben Johnson, Pablo Fornals, Felipe Anderson, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Andriy Yarmolenko, Robert Snodgrass, Mark Noble, Jack Wilshere, Carlos Moreno-Sanchez, Xande-Silva, Sebastien Haller, Michail Antonio, Manuel Lanzini, Albian Ajeti

Willy Caballero, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Jamie Cumming, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Reece James, Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Emerson Palmieri, Fikayo Tomori, Ian Maatsen, Willian, Mason Mount, Pedro, Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Marco Van Ginkel, Lewis Baker, Danilo Pantic, Billy Gilmour, Faustino Anjorin, Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Michy Batshuayi, Armando Broja

West Ham United : Fabianski; Fredericks, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Fornals, Noble, Anderson; Antonio

: Fabianski; Fredericks, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Fornals, Noble, Anderson; Antonio Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso; Barkley, Kante, Kovacic; Willian, Giroud, Pulisic

(Cover image source: West Ham and Chelsea Instagram)