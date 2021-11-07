West Ham Vs Liverpool Live Stream: How To Watch EPL Match In India, UK And US?

The Premier League is set to feature an exciting clash on Sunday as fourth-placed West Ham take on third-placed Liverpool at the London Stadium. The match is set to commence live at 10:00 PM IST on November 7.

Ahead of the exciting clash, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live and the West Ham vs Liverpool live stream details in India, the UK and the US.

West Ham vs Liverpool live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch Premier League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the West Ham vs Liverpool live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, the live updates of all games can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

🎙️ "One end of the field to the other. They do it better than anyone!"



Clinical from Ox 👏 #WHULIV pic.twitter.com/AogonN2MD5 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 6, 2021

How to watch Premier League live in the UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the West Ham vs Liverpool live stream, fans can tune in to the Sky Sports app. The match will commence live at 5:30 PM BST on November 7.

West Ham vs Liverpool live stream details in the US

Football fans wondering how to watch Premier League live in the United States can tune in to NBCSN, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the West Ham vs Liverpool live stream, fans can tune in to the NBC website. They can also stream the match live on Sling TV, which costs $35 per month. The match will commence live at 11:30 AM ET on November 7.

A superb finish, sealed with a 😘



Throwing it back to this @petercrouch strike from #WHULIV in 2007 🙌 pic.twitter.com/O6IDTVn6RJ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 6, 2021

West Ham vs Liverpool team news

West Ham predicted starting line-up: Łukasz Fabiański; Ben Johnson, Kurt Zouma, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell; Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek; Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen; Michail Antonio

Liverpool predicted starting line-up: Alisson; Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, James Milner, Jordan Henderson; Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah