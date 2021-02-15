West Ham Vs Sheffield United Live: Where To Watch West Ham Vs Sheffield Live And Team News

West Ham United were handed a narrow defeat by Manchester United in the previous game, albeit in the FA Cup. David Moyes' men will look to make amends when they take on Sheffield United in the Premier League on Monday, February 15, 2021. Here are the West Ham vs Sheffield United live stream details, schedule, preview, team news, prediction and other details of the match.

Where to watch West Ham vs Sheffield United live?

The Premier League live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. The West Ham vs Sheffield United live stream will be provided on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, while the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch West Ham vs Sheffield United live:

Venue: London Stadium

Date: Monday, February 15, 2021

Time: 11.30 PM IST

West Ham vs Sheffield United prediction and preview

West Ham United arrive into the game following a 1-0 defeat against Man United in the FA Cup. In the Premier League, David Moyes' men were up against Fulham, with the game witnessing no goals. On the other hand, Sheffield United managed to edge past Bristol City to advance further in the FA Cup, with Billy Sharp netting the only goal from the spot.

West Ham vs Sheffield United team news

David Moyes will be without the services of Andriy Yarmolenko due to a knee injury. Besides, Angelo Ogbonna and Arthur Masuaku have been sidelined due to their respective injuries. Darren Randolph and Fabian Balbuena are doubtful about their presence for the home clash.

Chris Wilder has fewer injury concerns ahead of his away clash. The manager will have to cope in the absence of Jack O'Connell, who is out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury. Besides, Sander Berge is yet to recover from a hamstring injury, while George Baldock and Jack Robinson are doubtful for the clash.

West Ham vs Sheffield United probable XI

West Ham United: Lukasz Fabianski, Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Issa Diop, Aaron Cresswell, Declan Rice, Romas Soucek, Jarrod Bowen, Jesse Lingard, Said Benrahma, Michail Antonio

Sheffield United: Aaron Ramsdale, Chris Basham, John Egan, Ethan Ampadu, Jayden Bogle, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Max Lowe, David McGoldrick, Billy Sharp

Premier League standings update

West Ham United have had a decent campaign in the Premier League as yet. Moyes' men have managed 39 points in 23 games and currently sit sixth in the Premier League, only next to Chelsea. While Sheffield United are struggling at the bottom of the Premier League standings with just 11 points in 23 games.

West Ham vs Sheffield United prediction

West Ham United have performed comparatively better this season and hence are the favourites to win the tier over Sheffield United 3-0.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: West Ham United Twitter