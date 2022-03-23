West Ham's Andriy Yarmolenko Reveals Initial Reaction To Russian Invasion; 'I Had Tears'

Ukrainian forward Andriy Yarmolenko, who plays for West Ham United in the Premier League has revealed his initial reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and how he has suffered mentally on and off the pitch ever since the Russia-Ukraine war began last month. Speaking on the Ukrainian Youtube channel Football 1/2/3, Yarmolenko said he couldn’t even talk and went crazy after opting not to play in a few matches. The 32-year-old’s family comprising of his wife and children were in Ukraine when the geopolitical chaos began, but managed to escape the war zone, fleeing via Poland to England.

As reported by Goal, speaking to Football 1/2/3, Yarmolenko said, “When it all started, on February 24, I arrived at training and couldn’t even talk. I had tears flowing. I asked the coach to let me go home. I didn’t believe this could happen. I sent my family to Kyiv because my child had to have a doctor’s appointment. Can you imagine what I was like when it started the next morning? I just wanted to run and hit my head against a wall. What a fool I was sending my family to Kyiv and I am sitting in London”.

Andriy Yarmolenko scores a during Premier League return on March 13

The Ukrainian footballer didn’t feature in any of West Ham’s matches from February 27 to March 12 and made a comeback during their game against Aston Villa on March 13. He made headlines for making a stylish comeback after opening the scoresheet at the London Stadium and sparking emotional scenes all over. He was mobbed by his teammates after scoring and later admitted that the club commitments are a welcome distraction for him, from the events in Ukraine.

"I needed to remain professional so I returned. I was just going crazy and you need to be distracted. But even now, I don’t know what the other results are. It is just training ends and then the phone calls home. It is honestly scary to talk about it. We have to help each other. If we do not then no one will,” the footballer added.

In his international football career of 13 years, Yarmolenko has played over 100 international games for Ukraine and has scored on 44 occasions.

(Image: AP/@westham/Instagram)