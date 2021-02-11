Western Sydney Vs Brisbane Roar Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, W-League Game Preview

Western Sydney Wanderers FC will battle it out against Brisbane Roar in the Women's League. Brisbane Roar look to continue their exceptional form following a sensational win over Melbourne City. The match will be played on Thursday, February 11, 2021. Here are the Western Sydney vs Brisbane Roar live stream details, prediction, team news, preview and other details of the match.

Where to watch Western Sydney vs Brisbane Roar live?

There will be no official broadcast for the Women's League in India. But the Western Sydney vs Brisbane Roar live stream will be available on the My Football Youtube channel and App, while the live scores can be accessed on the official social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Western Sydney vs Brisbane Roar live:

Venue: Club Marconi

Date: Thursday, February 11, 2021

Time: 1.35 pm IST

Western Sydney vs Brisbane Roar prediction and preview

Head coach Dean Heffernan believes we've still got more in the tank ahead of our second @WLeague match in four days tonight #WSW #WSWvBRI pic.twitter.com/dGtr1kpPpN — WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) February 11, 2021

Western Sydney succeeded in bagging a point from the previous clash against Adelaide United despite trailing behind on two occasions. Sarah Hunter's brace turned out fruitful for Western Sydney in salvaging a draw. On the other hand, Brisbane Roar look to continue their fine form following a close-edged victory against Melbourne City. Clare Polkinghorne, Emily Gielnik and Mariel Hecher struck once each to win the tie 3-2.

Western Sydney vs Brisbane Roar team news

Wanderers' head coach Dean Heffernan faces absolutely no injury crisis at the moment with all players completely fit for the clash against Brisbane Roar. Moreover, two other players - Margaux Chauvet and Erica Halloway have been promoted to the squad ahead of the clash at Club Marconi.

Brisbane Roar will have to cope in the absence of Rosie Sutton, who is yet to recover from a knee injury. Katrina Gorry will be unavailable due to reasons not known. But the club have signed Larissa Crummer and Cassandra Zaffina in an attempt to fill in the loopholes of the injured players.

Western Sydney vs Brisbane Roar probable XIs

Western Sydney: Sarah Willacy, Danika Matos, Nikola Orgill, Caitlin Cooper, Courtney Nevin, Libby Copus-Brown, Julie-Ann Russell, Chloe Middleton, Sarah Hunter, Georgia Yeoman-Dale, Leena Khamis.

Brisbane Roar: Georgina Worth, Winonah Heatley, Clare Polkinghorne, Kim Carroll, Jamilla Sofia Rankin, Isobel Dalton, Olivia Chance, Sharn Freier, Mariel Hecher, Emily Gielnik, Tameka Yallop.

W-League standings update

Western Sydney Wanderers have endured a difficult campaign. With just a win to their credit after six games, Wanderers languish at the eighth spot in the W-League standings. On the other hand, Brisbane Roar sit third in the competition with 10 points in six games.

Western Sydney vs Brisbane Roar prediction

Brisbane Roar are in a scintillating form this season and hence are the favourites to win the tie 3-0 against Western Sydney

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Western Sydney Wanderers Twitter