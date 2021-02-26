Western Sydney Wanderers Vs Adelaide United Live Stream, Prediction, A-League Team News

Western Syndey Wanderers will take on Adelaide United in an exciting matchup in the A-League on Saturday, February 27. The game will be played at the Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, Sydney and will begin at 11:35 AM IST. Let's have a look at where to watch Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United live stream, team news and our prediction for the same.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United prediction and preview

Western Sydney Wanderers could go withing two points off table-toppers Central Coast Mariners with a win on Saturday and will be favourites to do so in what promises to be a pulsating clash. The Wanderers are unbeaten in seven consecutive games since their defeat against Macarthur in late December. Western Sydney have lost the least number of games in the A-League this season, but their high number of draws has seen them fall far from the top spot. The hosts are fourth in standings, with three wins in their eight games, and could go to the second spot with three points on Saturday.

Head coach Carl Robinson on our recent good vein of form and tomorrow night's clash against Adelaide.



Get your tickets for the fixture here: https://t.co/nUO7tUo5KB #WSW #WSWvADL pic.twitter.com/sg1oqtywTf — WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) February 26, 2021

As for the visitors, Adelaide United are eighth in the A-League table with three wins in their eight games. However, Adelaide have lost four games so far and lost three in a row before their win over the Central Coast Mariners last time out. A win in Syndey on Saturday will put them level on points with their opponents at 13 points. The hosts are favourites, but like the table-toppers found out last time out, it would be difficult to count Adelaide out.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United team news

Wanderers' captain Dylan McGowan is expected to be back in the mix after returning from an ankle injury last week. Goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic has also been ruled out with a long-term injury. As for the visitors, Michael Jakobsen and Ryan Kurto will miss out through calf and knee injuries respectively, while full-back Ryan Strain picked up a groin problem. Meanwhile, Nathan Konstandopoulos has been ruled out for the rest of the season after rupturing his ACL.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United team news: Predicted line-ups

Wanderers: Margush; McGowan, Mourdoukoutas, Gordon; Georgievski, Dorrans, Baccus, Russell; Troisi, Ibini-Isei, Cox

Margush; McGowan, Mourdoukoutas, Gordon; Georgievski, Dorrans, Baccus, Russell; Troisi, Ibini-Isei, Cox Adelaide: Delianov; Smith, Jakobsen, Elsey, Strain; Caletti, D'Arrigo; Dukuly, Mauk, Halloran; Juric

Where to watch Western Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United live stream?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League in India. But theWestern Sydney Wanderers vs Adelaide United live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. The coverage of the game will begin at 11:35 AM IST on Saturday, February 27.

(Image Courtesy: Wanderers, Adelaide United Twitter)