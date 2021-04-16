Western Sydney Wanderers Vs Brisbane Roar Live Stream, Team News, A-League Prediction

Western Sydney Wanderers are all set to take on Brisbane Roar in the A-League matchday 17 clash on Friday. The game will be played at the Bankwest Stadium and will begin at 2:35 PM IST on Friday, April 16, 2021. Here's a look at where to watch Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar live stream, A-League table, team news and our match prediction for the same.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar prediction and preview

Both Western Sydney Wanderers and Brisbane Roar are locked in battle as they make a final push to make it to the top four of the A-League table. The Wanderers are currently sixth in the standings, just one point of rivals Syndey FC, who albeit have a game in hand. The hosts have been winless in their last four outings with the defeat against Melbourne City FC followed by three consecutive draws. A win on Friday would get Carl Robinson's side back on track with the Wanderers just five points adrift of Central Coast Mariners desire having played a game more than the leaders.

On the other hand, Brisbane Roar have the chance to jump places in the A-League table if they make the most of their games in hand. Brisbane ended their two-month winless run with a win over Macarthur last time out. Roar currently are five points off the Wanderers but have three games in hand, which could catapult them to as high as third in the standings. The two teams are no strangers to each other and played out a 1-1 draw as recently as April 3. A similar result is on the cards on Friday, but the hosts will be the favourites and will look to cash in on their home advantage.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar team news

Wanderers will be without youngster Mark Natta who is suspended, with Tass Mourdoukoutas likely to replace him in the line-up. Simon Cox, who scored the equaliser against Adelaide, may earn a recall to the XI. Vedran Janjetovic remains ruled out with a shoulder injury. Roar meanwhile will be without the services of Scott McDonald, while Macaulay Gillesphey is back from his suspension. Brisbane are likely to stick to the same XI which ended their winless run.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar team news: Predicted XIs

Wanderers: Margush; Gordon, Ziegler, Mourdoukoutas; Aquilina, Baccus, Dorrans, Troisi, Wilmering; Cox, Duke

Brisbane: Young; Neville, Aldred, Gillesphey; Brindell-South, O'Shea, Akbari, Brown; Danzaki, Wenzel-Halls, Champness

Where to watch Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar live stream?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League in India. But the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. In Australia, the game will be broadcasted on ABC TV, Fox Sports 505 at 8:05 PM AEST. In India, the match kicks off at 2:35 PM IST.

(Image Courtesy: Western Sydney Wanderers, Brisbane Roar Twitter)