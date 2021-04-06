Western Sydney Wanderers Vs Central Coast Mariners Live Stream, Team News, A-League Live

Western Sydney Wanderers are all set to take on Central Coast Mariners in the A-League matchday 15 clash on Tuesday. The game will be played at the Bankwest Stadium and will begin at 2:35 PM IST on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Here's a look at how to watch Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners live stream, A-League table, team news and our match prediction for the same.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and preview

Central Coast Mariners have had a brilliant season so far and find themselves atop the A-League table, with 29 points in 15 games this campaign. However, with Melbourne City hot on their heels, the Mariners will look to increase the gap to potentially five points with a win over the Western Sydney Wanderers who they face on Tuesday. Central Coast bounced back to victory against Adelaide United after three winless games, with goals from Oliver Bozanic and Alou Kuol sealing a 2-1 win.

The Western Sydney Wanderers meanwhile are battling for a place in the top four, and a win at home will push them closer to their target. The Wanderers are fifth in the standings at the time of writing and could go level with Macarthur on points if they get past the Mariners. Following their wins over Wellington Phoenix and Perth Glory, the Wanderers have failed to win their next two games, falling to a 4-1 defeat against Melbourne City FC, while settling for a 1-1 draw against Brisbane Roar last time out. The Mariners are favourites for the clash despite the game being played away from home, and the Wanderers will look to ensure that they don't let another three points slip away.

As per our Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners prediction, the Mariners should win.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners team news

In the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners team news, Vedran Janjetovic has been ruled out with a shoulder injury. Wanderers manager Carl Robinson will also consider making further changes considering the three-day turnaround. Tass Mourdoukoutas is fit again and in contention to play, alongside the likes of Nicolai Muller, Simon Cox and Bernie Ibini-Isei. As for the Central Coast Mariners, Gianni Stensness is still nursing an injury while Lewis Miller is back and in contention for the game against the Wanderers.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners predicted XIs

Wanderers: Margush; Gordon, McGowan, Mourdoukoutas; Aquilina, Baccus, Dorrans, Wilmering; Duke, Kamau, Yeboah

Margush; Gordon, McGowan, Mourdoukoutas; Aquilina, Baccus, Dorrans, Wilmering; Duke, Kamau, Yeboah Mariners: Birighitti; Nigro, Tongyik, Rowles, Clisby; Boumann, Bozanic, Stensness, Da Silva; Kuol, Urena

How to watch Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners live stream?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League in India. But the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. In Australia, the game will be broadcasted on ABC TV, Fox Sports 505 at 8:05 PM AEST. In India, the match kicks off at 2:35 PM IST.

(Image Courtesy: Western Sydney Wanderers, Central Coast Mariners Twitter)