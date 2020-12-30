Western Sydney Wanderers Vs Macarthur Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

Western Sydney Wanderers will host Macarthur FC on Matchday 1 of the 2020-21 A-League campaign on Wednesday, December 30. The derby game between the Wanderers and Macarthur is scheduled to kick off at 7:10 PM ACT (1:40 PM IST) at the Bankwest Stadium. Here's a look at the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur FC team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur preview

Western Sydney Wanderers will be hoping to improve on their ninth-place finish from last season. The Wanderers brought in Scottish manager Carl Robinson earlier this year following his brief stint with the Newcastle Jets. Robinson's side, however, were put to the sword during their friendly fixtures with fellow top-flight clubs Central Coast Mariners, Adelaide United and Wellington Phoenix. However, the 2013 A-League champions managed to record a 4-0 win over Blacktown City in their last friendly prior to the start of the new campaign.

On the other hand, Macarthur FC will play their first game in the A-League on Wednesday. Ante Milicic's side have made some big-name signings, with veteran Mark Milligan set to lead the team. The likes of Markel Susaeta, Matt Derbyshire, Benat Etxebarria and Loic Puyo will certainly add more quality to their squad.

The Bulls managed three wins, one draw and two defeats across their pre-season friendlies, with Milicic's men securing back-to-back victories over Wellington Phoenix and Adelaide United earlier this month.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur team news, injuries and suspensions

For the hosts, shot-stopper Vedran Janjetovic is still struggling with a shoulder problem. However, Graham Dorrans has finished his quarantine period and is available for selection.

For Macarthur, Tommy Oar, the club's first signing, may earn his first start on Wednesday. Ivan Franjic and James Meredith should occupy the full-back positions while Mark Milligan anchors the midfield. Fortunately for the visitors, they have no injury woes heading into their first game of the new season.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur prediction

Based on the pre-season form of both teams, our prediction for the game is a 2-1 win for Macarthur.

A-League live: How to watch Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur live?

In India, there will be no live telecast of the game between Western Sydney Wanderers and Macarthur. However, the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur live stream will be available for free on My Football YouTube channel. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Western Sydney Wanderers, Macarthur Instagram