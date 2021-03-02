Western Sydney Wanderers Vs Melbourne City FC Live Stream, Team News, A-League Prediction

Western Sydney Wanderers FC were inflicted upon a harsh defeat by Adelaide United in the previous A-League fixture. Wanderers will be looking to make amends when they battle it out against Melbourne City FC. The match will be played on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Here are the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City FC live stream details.

Where to watch Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City FC live?

There will be no official A-League broadcast in India. But the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City FC live stream will be available on the official My Football Youtube channel and App. The live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City FC live:

Venue: Bankwest Stadium

Date: Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Time: 1.35 PM IST

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City FC prediction and preview

Short turnaround for the @wswanderersfc but we're hyped for #WSWvMCY tomorrow!



Will you be heading out to cheer on the Red & Black?



🎟️ https://t.co/nt2sZlkFn0 pic.twitter.com/Xq21WyfRa2 — Bankwest Stadium (@BankwestStadium) March 1, 2021

Adelaide United strike thrice past Western Sydney Wanderers FC in the previous game. Although Bruce Kamau and Mitchell Duke did score one goal each, their efforts proved fruitless as Adelaide United went on to win the tie 2-3. Elsewhere, Melbourne City FC ended up winning a thriller against Sydney FC with a brace from Jamie Maclaren and a goal from Adrian Luna turning out to be the key.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City FC team news

Western Sydney Wanderers will miss out on Tass Mourdoukoutas, who is yet to recover from an ankle injury. Besides, Vedran Janjetovic is also among the absentees, further escalating injury woes for the team. Meanwhile, Daniel Georgievski and Jordan O’Doherty have been called up.

Aiden O'Neill remains the only major absentee for Melbourne City FC as he languishes on the sidelines due to a back injury. Meanwhile, Scott Galloway and Kerrin Stokes have been promoted for the clash against Western Sydney Wanderers.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City FC probable XIs

Western Sydney Wanderers: Daniel Margush, Tate Russell, Ziggy Gordon, Mark Natta, Daniel Georgievski, Thomas Aquilina, Keanu Baccus, James Troisi, Graham Dorrans, Simon Cox, Bernie Ibini-Isei.

Melbourne City FC: Tom Glover, Scott Galloway, Kerrin Stokes, Curtis Good, Ben Garuccio, Connor Metcalfe, Taras Gomulka, Adrian Luna, Craig Noone, Naoki Tsubaki, Jamie Maclaren.

A-League standings update

Western Sydney Wanderers sit fourth in the A-League standings having racked up 13 points in nine games. Wanderers have just one victory in the previous five games and look to turn their recent slump in form. Melbourne City FC, on the other hand, languish at the 10th spot with nine points in seven games. They have three defeats and two victories in the previous five league games.

Note: The Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne City FC prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Bankwest Stadium Twitter