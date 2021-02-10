Western Sydney Wanderers Vs Melbourne Victory Live Stream, Prediction, A-League Preview

Melbourne Victory will look to bag their second win this competition when they take on Western Sydney Wanderers FC in A-League. The match will be played on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Here are the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory live stream details, schedule, preview, team news, prediction and other details of the match.

Also Read | Man United ‘Choked’ vs Everton and are now OUT of PL title race, says Rio Ferdinand

Where to watch Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory live?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League fixtures in India. But the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory live stream will be provided on the My Football Live App, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory live -

Venue: Bankwest Stadium

Date: Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Time: 1.35 PM IST

Also Read | Paul Pogba injury update: Man United star out for 'Few Weeks', confirms Solskjaer

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory prediction and preview

Western Sydney Wanderers succeeded in bagging a point from the previous game against Macarthur. Wanderers fell behind in the game on two occasions, only to equal up twice, courtesy of brilliant efforts from Graham Dorrans and Simon Cox. Meanwhile, Melbourne Victory were brutally hammered by Brisbane Roar in the previous fixture. Victory conceded five goals throughout while only managing to pull back two goals to their credit.

Also Read | Spurs vs Chelsea: Mourinho record vs Chelsea in Premier League with Man United, Tottenham

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory team news

Western Sydney Wanderers will miss out on Dylan McGowan, who is yet to recover from a foot injury. Besides, Tass Mourdoukoutas and Vedran Janjetovic are the possible absentees due to their respective injury woes. Moreover, the team miss out on the presence of Mitchell Duke due to quarantine norms.

Callum McManaman, Aaron Anderson and Luis Lawrie-Lattanzio have all been excluded from the Melbourne Victory squad due to respective injuries. But Nick Ansell, Rudy Gestede and Ben Folami have been called up by manager Grant Brebner to fill in the loopholes created by the absence of several key players.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory probable XIs

Western Sydney Wanderers: Daniel Margush, Tate Russell, Ziggy Gordon, Mark Natta, Daniel Georgievski, Thomas Aquilina, Keanu Baccus, James Troisi, Graham Dorrans, Simon Cox, Bernie Ibini-Isei

Melbourne Victory: Jamie Young, Kai Trewin, Tom Aldred, Macaulay Gillesphey, Josh Brindell-South, Jay O'Shea, Rahmat Akbari, Corey Brown, Riku Danzaki, Scott McDonald, Dylan Wenzel-Halls

Also Read | Man United score 5 plus goals 8 times under OGS, more than Mourinho, LVG, Moyes combined

A-League standings update

Western Sydney Wanderers are currently ranked 6th in the A-League, having racked up nine points in six games. The Wanderers have just two wins as yet. On the other hand, Melbourne Victory have had a dismal start to the ongoing campaign. They languish at the bottom of the A-League standings, having lost 3 games, with just 1 win in 5 games.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Melbourne Victory prediction

Western Sydney Wanderers have a better record this season and hence are the favourites to win the clash 3-1.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Western Sydney Wanderers Twitter