Western Sydney Wanderers Vs Newcastle Jets Live Stream, Prediction, A-League Game Preview

Western Sydney Wanderers FC will square off against Newcastle Jets in A-League. The match will be played on Friday, January 29, 2021. Here are the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets live stream details, schedule, preview, team news, prediction and other details of the match.

Also Read | Man United defender Axel Tuanzebe deletes Twitter account following racial abuse online

How to watch Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets live?

There will be no live broadcast for A-League in India. But the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets live stream will be available on the My Football Live App, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets live:

Venue: Bankwest Stadium

Date: Friday, January 29, 2021

Time: 1.35 pm IST

Also Read | Harry Maguire reacts to Manchester United's Sheffield defeat, says 'missed spark'

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets prediction and preview

GAME DAY! 👊



The @wswanderersfc are back at home and can go back to the top of the table with a win over @NewcastleJetsFC tonight!



🚪6.00pm Gates Open

⚽️ 7.05pm #WSWvNEW



Tickets and match day info: https://t.co/zAMnLIIJlJ pic.twitter.com/kbp3jsbwSo — Bankwest Stadium (@BankwestStadium) January 28, 2021

Western Sydney Wanderers FC arrive into the game following a close-edged victory against Central Coast Mariners. Nicolai Muller netted the only goal of the match to bag the maximum points for his side. Similarly, Newcastle Jets emerged triumphant against Wellington Phoenix, their first success of the season, winning the tie 2-1. Valentino Yuel and Royo O'Donovan netted once each to bag an all-important three points.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets team news

Western Sydney Wanderers' head coach Carl Robinson has excluded Noah James from the squad due to a technical reason. Besides, Dylan McGowan misses out due to a foot injury. Vedran Janjetovic and Jordan Mutch will also be unavailable for the clash on Friday. But, Kosta Grozos, Patrick Ziegler and Oliver Kalac have been promoted.

Newcastle Jets will have to cope in the absence of Ben Kantarovski, following a calf injury. Lachlan Jackson and Ali Abbas are also excluded from the squad due to their respective injuries. But Jack Armson and Luca Prso have been called up to fill in the boots following a long injury list.

Also Read | Solskjaer slams TWO refereeing errors as Sheffield snap Man United’s unbeaten PL run

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets prediction and probable XI

Western Sydney Wanderers: Daniel Margush, Tate Russell, Ziggy Gordon, Mark Natta, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Thomas Aquilina, Keanu Baccus, James Troisi, Graham Dorrans, Simon Cox, Bernie Ibini-Isei

Newcastle Jets: Jack Duncan, Jason Hoffman, John Koutroumbis, Nigel Boogaard, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Connor O'Toole, Steven Ugarkovic, Ramy Najjarine, Angus Thurgate, Valentino Yuel, Roy O'Donovan

A-League points table

Western Sydney Wanderers sit third in the A-League points table, having won two of the four games. They have bagged seven points as yet. On the other hand, Newcastle Jets have struggled for fine form ever since the start of the current campaign. Newcastle Jets conceded four defeats in a row but bagged their first victory of the season against Wellington Phoenix.

Also Read | Man United legend Rio Ferdinand slams Martial for sub-par defending during Sheffield loss

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle Jets prediction

Western Sydney Wanderers FC are the favourites to win the tie against Newcastle Jets 2-1.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Bankwest Stadium Twitter