Western Sydney Wanderers Vs Perth Glory Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

Western Sydney Wanderers FC will take on Perth Glory in the A-League after their exceptional performance to win the previous clash against Wellington Phoenix. The match will be played out on Friday, March 19, 2021. Here are the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory live stream details, schedule, preview and other key details of the match.

Where to watch Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory live?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League in India. But the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory live:

Venue: Bankwest Stadium

Date: Friday, March 19, 2021

Time: 1.35 PM IST

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory prediction and preview

Western Sydney Wanderers FC arrive into the game following a thrilling win over Wellington Phoenix after a seven-goal fiesta. Wellington Phoenix bagged the lead in the game on three occasions in the game, only for Wanderers to fight back every time. Ultimately, Kwame Yeboah scored the winner in the 84th winner for the Wanderers to end the tie 4-3.

Two goals in two games.



Will Jordon Mutch get on the scoresheet tonight? #WSW #WSWvPER pic.twitter.com/9bJWLJRRgB — WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) March 19, 2021

On the other hand, the previous game for Perth Glory against Central Coast Mariners ended in a 2-2 stalemate. Marco Urena bagged the lead for Mariners, only for Bruno Fornaroli to equalise for Glory. The travelling side took the lead with Nicholas D'Agostino's effort, only for Mariners' star Matt Simon equalising from the spot in the final minute of the game.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory team news

In the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory team news, Vedran Janjetovic remains the only major absentee for Western Sydney Wanderers FC due to a long-term injury. Meanwhile, Tass Mourdoukoutas has been called up for the clash against Perth Glory, with Graham Dorrans also recovering from his injury and marks his return to the squad.

Chris Ikonomodis will miss out on action for Perth Glory at least for another two or three weeks citing a knee injury. Besides, Mason Tatafu is yet to recover from an ankle injury. Osama Malik has been called up for the fixture, alongside Josh Rawlins.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory probable XIs

Western Sydney Wanderers: Daniel Margush, Tate Russell, Ziggy Gordon, Mark Natta, Dylan McGowan, Thomas Aquilina, Keanu Baccus, James Troisi, Graham Dorrans, Simon Cox, Bernie Ibini-Isei.

Perth Glory: Tando Velaphi, Nick Sullivan, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Darryl Lachman, Dane Ingham, Nicholas D’Agostino, Brandon Wilson, Neil Kilkenny, Diego Castro, Bruno Fornaroli, Andy Keogh.

A-League table update

Western Sydney Wanderers FC sit second on the A-League table, having racked up 19 points in 12 games. Wanderers trail by six points to league leaders Central Coast Mariners and have won two of the previous five games in the competition. Meanwhile, Perth Glory languish at the 9th spot in the league with 13 points in nine games.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory prediction

Western Sydney Wanderers FC are the clear favourites to win the game 2-1 against Perth Glory.

Note: The prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Wanderers FC Twitter