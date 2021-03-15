Western Sydney Wanderers Vs Wellington Phoenix Live Stream, Prediction, A-League Live

Following a close-edged victory over Western United, Western Sydney Wanderers FC will square off against Wellington Phoenix in A-League. The match will be played on Monday, March 15, 2021. Here are the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix live stream details, schedule, prediction and other key match details.

Where to watch Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix live?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League in India. But the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix live:

Venue: Bankwest Stadium

Date: Monday, March 15, 2021

Time: 1.35 PM IST

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and preview

Tonight with @WgtnPhoenixFC we will be honouring the victims of the Christchurch Mosque Shooting with 51 covered seats laid out at @BankwestStadium in tribute to those who lost their lives in the tragedy: https://t.co/NXvTpF2NKy #WSW #WSWvWEL pic.twitter.com/UMeczCtpSw — WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) March 15, 2021

Jordan Mutch scored the only goal of the match for Western Sydney Wanderers FC against Western United in the previous game to win an all-important three points from the clash. Meanwhile, Wellington Phoenix racked up a thrilling win over Perth Glory, with Reno Piscopo, David Ball and Ben Waine managing to get onto the scoresheet with a goal each.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix team news

Vedran Janjetovic remains the only major absentee due to an injury for Western Sydney Wanderers FC. Daniel Georgievski has been dropped out of the squad due to a technical reason. Tass Mourdoukoutas, Jordan O’Doherty and Thomas Aquilina have been called up for the clash on Monday.

Meanwhile, Luke Devere misses out on action for the next 10 weeks. Steven Taylor has been put under quarantine after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. But Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi has been promoted while Jaushua Sotirio marks his return from an injury for Wellington Phoenix.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix probable XIs

Western Sydney Wanderers: Daniel Margush, Tate Russell, Ziggy Gordon, Mark Natta, Dylan McGowan, Thomas Aquilina, Keanu Baccus, James Troisi, Graham Dorrans, Simon Cox, Bernie Ibini-Isei.

Wellington Phoenix: Oliver Sail, Louis Fenton, Tim Payne, Liam McGing, James McGarry, Ulises Dávila, Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Reno Piscopo, Ben Waine, Mirza Muratovic

A-League standings update

Western Sydney Wanderers FC sit sixth in the A-League having racked up 16 points in 11 games. They have managed two victories and defeats each in the previous five league games. On the other hand, Wellington Phoenix languish at the 10th spot in the A-League standings with 11 points in 10 games to their credit.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix prediction

Western Sydney Wanderers FC are the favourites to win the tie 3-1 against Wellington Phoenix.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Bankwest Stadium Twitter