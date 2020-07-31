Western Sydney Wanderers Vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, A-League Live

Western Sydney Wanderers will come up against Wellington Phoenix in the Hyundai A-League. The match will be played on Friday, July 31, 2020. Here is the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, schedule, preview, Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix live stream details, head-to-head stats and A-League standings update.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix live stream

The match will not be broadcasted in India. However, the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix live stream will be available on My Football YouTube channel. Here are the other Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix live stream details:

Venue: Bankwest Stadium

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix live stream date: Friday, July 31, 2020

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix live stream time: 3 PM IST

A-League live: Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and preview

Wellington Phoenix have been in great run of form having occupied the second spot in the A-League standings with 40 points to their credit. Their previous game against Adelaide United ended in a 1-1 draw. On the other hand, Western Sydney Wanderers are placed a distant ninth in the A-League standings with 27 points in 22 games so far this season. Wanderers were up against Central Coast Mariners in the previous game, with both sides scoring once.

A-League live: Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and team news

Wellington Phoenix: Stefan Marinovic, Oliver Sail, Liam McGing, Walter Scott, Steven Taylor, Louis Fenton, Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi, Matti Steinmann, Tim Payne, Reno Piscopo, Cameron Devlin, Ulises Davila, Liberato Cacace, Alex Rufer, Callan Elliot, Callum McCowatt, Sam Sutton, David Ball, Brandon Wilson, Ben Waine, Gary Hooper, Jaushua Sotirio

Western Sydney Wanderers: Daniel Lopar, Vedran Janjetovic, Nick Suman, Oliver Kalac, Daniel Georgievski, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Mathieu Cordier, Daniel Wilmering, Noah Pagden, Tate Russell, Patrick Ziegler, Mohamed Adam, Mohamed Al-Taay, Radoslaw Majewski, Dylan McGowan, Bruce Kamau, Keanu Baccus, Pirmin Schwegler, Nicholas Sullivan, Fabian Monge, Dean Pelekanos, Ali Auglah, Mitchell Duke, Jordan O’Doherty, Nicolai Müller, Simon Cox, Kosta Grozos, Kwame Yeboah, Jarrod Carluccio, Jake Trew

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix h2h

Wellington Phoenix have been dominant whenever they came up against Western Sydney Wanderers. The former side have won four of the previous five games, suggesting an advantage in the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix h2h stats. Meanwhile, Wanderers have won just once during this period. The previous game between the two teams that was played in January this year ended in Phonenix's favour with a 2-0 scoreline.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix prediction

Considering the Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix h2h stats and A-League standings, Phoenix are the favourites in the game.

Image courtesy: Wellington Phoenix Twitter