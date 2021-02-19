Western United FC Vs Macarthur FC Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

Western United FC are finally back in action as they take on Macarthur FC in the A-league on Saturday. The match is slated to be played at the Mars Stadium on February 20 with the kick-off scheduled for 11:35 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at Western United FC vs Macarthur FC live stream, playing 11 and other match details

Do you miss going to live elite sport? 🏟👀🙌

Well don't miss out on heading to Mars Stadium on Saturday afternoon to watch our adopted @ALeague club @wufcofficial take on @mfcbulls ⚽️💚🖤️⚽️



Tickets available now: https://t.co/tiPUumior2#WUNvMAC #RiseUp #WUFC pic.twitter.com/IIxr08GjxR — Ballarat Council (@cityofballarat) February 18, 2021

Western United are currently ranked 10th in the A-League standings. Mark Rudan's men will be walking into the match after a long break as their last outing came on February 7 where they suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat against Central Coast Mariners. With a few games left in hand, they will be hoping to take advantage of the remaining matches and break into the top half of the table.

Macarthur FC on the other hand will be entering the game following back-to-back victories against Brisbane Roar and Perth Glory. After such a dominant display, Ante Milicic's men start this match as favourites and will likely walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes. However, Western United are a difficult opposition especially in home conditions and the visitors will have to bring their A-game in order to walk away with a win.

Western United FC vs Macarthur FC team news: Predicted Playing 11

Western United - Filip Kurto, Tomislav Uskok, Andrew Durante, Aaron Calver, Tomoki Imai, Víctor Sanchez, Steven Lustica, Alessandro Diamanti, Connor Pain; Iker Guarrotxena, Besart Berisha

Macarthur FC- Adam Federici; Ivan Franjic, Mark Milligan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, James Meredith; Benat Etxebarria, Denis Genreau; Moudi Najjar, Loic Puyo, Markel Susaeta; Matt Derbyshire

Where to watch Western United FC vs Macarthur FC live in India?

There will be no official A-League broadcast in India. But the Western United FC vs Macarthur FC live stream will be available on the official My Football Youtube channel and App. The live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams.

Western United FC vs Macarthur FC Prediction

Macarthur FC have been more prolific in front of goal than the hosts as they have scored 12 goals in eight games compared to their opponents' tally of eight. However, Western United have three more games in hand and boast of a great squad that is capable of scoring four goals in three games thus outscoring Macarthur FC's goal tally. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter as both teams have done reasonably well so far and will be playing with the intent of walking away with three points. Given the team's form, we expect Macarthur FC to edge out a narrow win and walk away with three points at the end of this game.

Prediction- Western United FC 1-2 Macarthur FC