Western United Vs Adelaide United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

Adelaide United and Western United will square off against in the opening clash of the A-League 2020-21 season. The match will be played on Monday, December 28, 2020. Here are the Western United vs Adelaide United live stream details, prediction, schedule, preview and other details of the match.

Also Read | Merry Christmas 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr among others to send out warm greetings

How to watch Western United vs Adelaide United live? Western United vs Adelaide United live stream

There will be no broadcast for the A-League 2020-21 season in India. But the Western United vs Adelaide United live stream will be available for free on My Football YouTube channel, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two reams. Here are more details on how to watch Western United vs Adelaide United live.

Venue: GMHBA Stadium

Date: Monday, December 28, 2020

Time: 1.35 pm IST

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo for '15 years at the top' in football

Western United vs Adelaide United prediction and preview

When you hear the news Western United are now opening the @ALeague season! 😁🥳



Be there in Geelong with us. Tickets on sale 🎫https://t.co/ApSbiCtuDV #RiseUp #WUNvADL pic.twitter.com/3UR2Iu7BoN — Western United FC (@wufcofficial) December 23, 2020

Western United managed to finish fifth in the A-League standings the previous season. The team bagged 39 points in 26 games, with 12 victories to their credit, while also losing out 11 games. Adelaide United, on the other hand, finished seventh in the A-League standings. In all, the team racked up 36 points in 26 games throughout the course of the season. Adelaide United were undefeated in the previous five league games last season.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal names favourite footballer and its NOT Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi

Western United vs Adelaide United team news

Western United have some major key injury concerns ahead of the opening clash. Max Burgess is unavailable due to reasons unknown, while Brendan Hamill is out due to an adductor injury. Besides, Joshua Risdon, Sebastian Pasquali and Luke Dazel will also be out of the squad due to their respective injuries. Meanwhile, only three players are set to miss out for Adelaide United on Monday. Ryan Kitto will be unavailable due to a groin injury, while Yared Abetew struggles with a knee injury. Al Hassan Toure is also doubtful for the clash on Monday.

Western United vs Adelaide United prediction

Adelaide United are the favourites to win the opening clash against Western United.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo says he would prefer watching “boxing or UFC" over football

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the predictions.

Image courtesy: Western United Twitter