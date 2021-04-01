Western United Vs Melbourne City FC Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

Following a thrilling victory over Western Sydney Wanderers FC in the previous game, Melbourne City FC will battle it out against Western United in A-League. The match will be played on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Here are the Western United vs Melbourne City FC live stream details, schedule, preview, team news and other key details of the match.

How to watch Western United vs Melbourne City FC live?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League in India. But the Western United vs Melbourne City FC live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Western United vs Melbourne City FC live:

Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

Date: Thursday, April 1, 2021

Time: 12.05 PM IST

Western United vs Melbourne City FC prediction and preview

Western United failed to bag three points from their previous clash against Macarthur after conceding twice in the first half despite bagging the lead early. Dylan Pierias bagged the lead in the 8th minute for Western United, only for Matt Derbyshire and Markel Susaeta to score a goal each to turn around the tie for Macarthur.

ð‚ðˆð“ð˜ ð¯ ð–ð”



ðŸ†š Played 5ï¸âƒ£

âœ… Won 5ï¸âƒ£

ðŸ¥… Scored 1ï¸âƒ£2ï¸âƒ£ times

ðŸ§¤ Conceded just 5ï¸âƒ£ times

âš½ 8ï¸âƒ£ goals to Macca#CmonCity pic.twitter.com/0QnHwxMqmB — Melbourne City FC (@MelbourneCity) April 1, 2021

On the other hand, Melbourne City produced a thrilling performance against Western Sydney Wanderers to win the tie 4-1. Craig Noone bagged a brace, apart from a goal each from Andrew Nabbout and Jamie Maclaren. Meanwhile, Bernie Ibini-Isei scored the only goal for Western Sydney Wanderers FC.

Western United vs Melbourne City FC team news

Joshua Risdon remains the only major absentee for Western United ahead of the Melbourne City clash. Meanwhile, the club have decided to call up Brendan Hamill and Kaine Sheppard for the game on Thursday. Melbourne City have reported no major injuries, except for Aiden O'Neill's back issues, thus forcing him out on the sidelines. Nuno Reis marks his return from injury, while Stefan Colakovski has been promoted to the first team.

Western United vs Melbourne City FC probable XIs

Western United: Ryan Scott, Andrew Durante, Dylan Pierias, Ivan Vujica, Tomislav Uskok, Victor Sanchez, Steven Lustica, Tomoki Imai, Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti, Besart Berisha.

Melbourne City: Tom Glover, Scott Galloway, Kerrin Stokes, Curtis Good, Ben Garuccio, Connor Metcalfe, Taras Gomulka, Adrian Luna, Craig Noone, Naoki Tsubaki, Jamie Maclaren.

A-League standings update

Western United languish at the 12th spot in the A-League standings, having managed just 14 points after 11 games. Western United have three defeats and two victories in their previous five league games. Meanwhile, Melbourne City FC sit third in A-League with 24 points in 12 games and are on a five-game winning streak.

Western United vs Melbourne City FC prediction

Melbourne City are the favourites to win the clash 3-1 against Western United.

Note: The prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Melbourne City website