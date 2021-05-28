Western United Vs Melbourne Victory Prediction, Team News And A-League Live Stream

Western United FC take on Melbourne Victory in their upcoming A-League clash on Friday, May 28. The Australian domestic league clash is set to be played at the AAMI Park with the kickoff scheduled for 2:35 PM IST. Let's have a look at the Western United vs Melbourne Victory prediction, team news, alongside other details of this clash.

Western United vs Melbourne Victory Team News

Western United will start the game without the services of Josh Risdon, Dalibor Markovic, and Aaron Calver as they remain on the sidelines and will not be in contention to start the game. The hosts will also be sweating over the fitness concerns of Brad Inman and expect the midfielder to race against time in order to make it in the matchday squad against Melbourne Victory.

Just like the hosts, Melbourne Victory will also start the game with a depleted squad to choose from with the likes of Brandon Lauton and Marco Rojas currently in the treatment room. Robbie Kruse and Nick Ansell are also expected to be on the sidelines and remain unavailable for the Western United clash.

How to watch Western United vs Melbourne Victory in India?

The Western United vs Melbourne Victory match will not telecast in India. However, fans can watch the Western United vs Melbourne Victory live stream on the official ‘My Football’ YouTube channel and app. Live scores and updates will be available on the social media page of the A-League and the two teams.

Australia date and time: Wednesday, May 28, 7.05 PM AEST

Indian date and time: Wednesday, May 28 at 2:35 PM

Venue: AAMI Park, Australia

Western United vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Western United find themselves slotted 10th on the A-League table with Melbourne Victory just a position below them this season. Both teams will head into the game following a poor run of form and will be hoping to turn around their fortunes and get back on the right track by pocketing a win-win on Friday. However, given the current form of both the teams, we predict the Western United and Melbourne Victory clash to end in a draw as they are likely to cancel each other out during the course of the match.

Prediction - Western United 1-1 Melbourne Victory