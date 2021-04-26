Western United Vs Newcastle Jets Prediction, Live Stream, Team News, A-League Preview

Western United will take on the Newcastle Jets to cap off matchday 18 of the A-League regular season. The game will be played at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium and will begin at 2:35 PM IST on Monday, April 26. Here's a look at where to watch Western United vs Newcastle Jets live stream, team news and our Western United vs Newcastle Jets prediction for the same.

Western United vs Newcastle Jets prediction and preview

Western United made it to the top four last season and will be hoping to do so again this season as the A-League season heads down to the wire. United are currently eighth in the A-League standings, just four points off fourth-placed Sydney FC. However, Western United have two games in hand over their top-four rivals and will look to make the most of it as the franchise look to contend for the title in only their second season. Western United settled for a 1-1 draw against Wellington Phoenix last time out, and while the result will not please manager Mark Rudan, he'll be content with a point considering his team were reduced to 10 men.

Newcastle Jets are at the bottom of the A-League standings meanwhile, having picked up just 13 points in 18 games so far. The Jets have been perennial underachievers in the division and are to see yet another campaign of disappointment with little to suggest that they will finish without the wooden spoon. Newcastle are winless in their last nine games and settled for a 2-2 draw at Macarthur FC last time out. Western United will be fancying their chances against the Jets and will be favourites to win the tie at home.

Western United vs Newcastle Jets team news

Western United will be without the services of Brendan Hamill after he was sent off prior to the half-time interval against the Phoenix. Rodan could make a few tactical changes with Hamill's absence, with Tomislav Uskok potentially dropping back into the defence, allowing Besart Berisha back into the starting XI. The Jets meanwhile have several injury doubts ith Nigel Boogaard, John Koutroumbis and Tete Yengi all out of action for at least a few weeks. Jason Hoffman and Ben Kantarovski are back in contention but might not be risked on Monday.

Western United vs Newcastle Jets team news: Predicted XIs

Western United: Scott; Imai, Durante, Uskok; Risdon, Pierias, Sanchez, Pain; Diamanti, Wales; Berisha

Scott; Imai, Durante, Uskok; Risdon, Pierias, Sanchez, Pain; Diamanti, Wales; Berisha Newcastle Jets: Italiano; Millar, Jackson, Topor-Stanley, O'Toole; Stamatelopolous, Prso, Thurgate, Najjarine, Yuel; O'Donovan

Where to watch Western United vs Newcastle Jets live stream?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League in India. But the Western United vs Newcastle Jets live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and app. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. In Australia, the game will be broadcasted on ABC TV, Fox Sports 505 at 8:05 PM AEST. In India, the match kicks off at 2:35 PM IST.

(Image Courtesy: Western United, Newcastle Jets Twitter)