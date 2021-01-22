Western United Vs Perth Glory Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League 2021 Preview

Western United will lock horns with Perth Glory at the GMHBA Stadium on Saturday, January 23. The A-League encounter between Western United and Perth Glory is scheduled to kick off at 5:05 PM local time (11:35 am IST). Here's a look at the Western United vs Perth Glory team news, live stream details and our prediction ahead of the game.

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp, Sean Dyche Involved In HEATED Half-time Exchange As Burnley End Anfield Run

Western United vs Perth Glory match preview

Western United are still without a win in the A-League this season, with one draw and one defeat from their opening two games. A goalless draw against Adelaide United in their season opener and a 2-1 defeat against Melbourne City in their previous league game see Mark Rudan's men sit 10th on the A-League table with just one point. Western United will be hoping to secure the first win of the season following a rather poor start.

Not our night at @AAMIPark 😕 We'll look to bounce back next Saturday against Perth Glory in Geelong. #MCYvWUN #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/D7m3iQvwtX — Western United FC (@wufcofficial) January 16, 2021

ALSO READ: Ronald Koeman FIRES Barca Players For Two Missed Penalties Despite Spanish Cup Progression

On the other hand, Perth Glory will be hoping to make it two wins in two when they visit the GMHBA Stadium on Saturday. Richard Garcia's side got off to a flying start to the new season with a 5-3 win over Adelaide United on Wednesday. The Glory showed no signs of rustiness, as they secured their first win in six matches, after a disappointing AFC Champions League run, where they finished last in Group F with four losses in five outings.

Western United vs Perth Glory team news, injuries and suspensions

The hosts are unlikely to make any changes to their starting line-up for Saturday's game which means Iker Guarrotxena is expected to partner Besart Berisha and Alessandro Diamanti in attack. Defender Joshua Risdon remains the only absentee for the hosts.

For Perth Glory, Christopher Oikonomidis and Osama Malik are long-term absentees. However, captain Diego Castro remains a doubt and will be assessed before the game.

Western United vs Perth Glory prediction

Based on the recent form of both teams, our prediction for the game is a 3-1 win for Perth Glory.

ALSO READ: Kevin De Bruyne Injury Update: Man City Star Could Miss Liverpool Game With Hamstring Tear

A-League live: How to watch Western United vs Perth Glory live in India?

There will be no live telecast of the A-League games in India. However, fans can watch Western United vs Perth Glory live stream on the My Football Live App. Live scores and updates for the game will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

ALSO READ: Paul Pogba's Consistent Form Comes After Darren Fletcher's Coaching Influence

Image Credits - Western United Instagram, Perth Glory Twitter