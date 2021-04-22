Western United Vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction, Live Stream, A-League Match Preview

Western United will take on Wellington Phoneix to kick off proceedings in Gameweek 18 of the A-League. The match will be played at the University of Tasmania Stadium and will begin at 2:35 PM IST. Here's a look at where to watch Western United vs Wellington Phoenix live stream, team news and our Western United vs Wellington Phoenix prediction for the same.

Western United vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and preview

Teams have struggled for consistency this season and with games in hand, Western United could still make a leap in the A-League standings despite starting off at the eighth spot on Thursday. The hosts are just four points off fourth-placed Sydney, and could easily leapfrog them if they make the most of their games in hand, starting with the fixture against Wellington Phoenix. Western United will be looking to gain revenge following their defeat against the same opposition two weeks earlier. United returned to winning ways last time out against the Central Coast Mariners and will look to build on that performance on Thursday.

It's match day in Launceston!



We're taking on Wellington on the final night of the @maccas Festival Of Football. #WUNvWEL #RiseUp #WUFC — Western United FC (@wufcofficial) April 21, 2021

Meanwhile, the Wellington Phoenix are two points off Western United in the A-League standings, but unlike their opponents, they do not have games in hand over the other teams. Phoenix have won just six games all season and will enter the clash having clinched back-to-back wins over Western United and Perth Glory. Wellington would fancy their chances again on Thursday, but Western United do have the upper hand and will be favourites to clinch all three points.

Western United vs Wellington Phoenix team news

Both Mark Rudan and Ufuk Talay will opt against making changes to their winning combination when they prepare for the clash on Thursday. Sebastian Pasquali is ruled out for the hosts, while Joshua Risdon is unlikely to be risked against Wellington. As for the Phoenix, Luke De Vere is currently injured, while Tomer Hemed and Liam McGing are back in contention following their respective recoveries.

Western United vs Wellington Phoenix team news: Predicted XIs

Western United: Scott; Imai, Durante, Hamill; Pierias, Sanchez, Uskok, Pain; Diamanti, Berisha, Guarrotxena

Scott; Imai, Durante, Hamill; Pierias, Sanchez, Uskok, Pain; Diamanti, Berisha, Guarrotxena Wellington Phoenix: Sail; Fenton, Taylor, Payne, Sutton; Davila, Devlin, Lewis, Ball; Sotirio, Waine

Where to watch Western United vs Wellington Phoenix live stream?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League in India. But the Western United vs Wellington Phoenix live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and app. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. In Australia, the game will be broadcasted on ABC TV, Fox Sports 505 at 8:05 PM AEST. In India, the match kicks off at 2:35 PM IST.

(Image Courtesy: Western United, Wellington Phoenix Twitter)