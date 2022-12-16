'We've Got Some News On 2023 And Beyond': FIFA Gives Huge Updates On Tournaments

The FIFA Council meeting happened in Doha, Qatar on Friday, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final where several key decisions about its tournaments from 2023 onwards were made. The council revealed Morocco as the host for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2022 which will be held in February 2023. In a statement on their official website, FIFA also announced UAE as the host of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2023 and Seychelles as the host of the Beach Soccer World Cup 2025.

“The FIFA Council also appointed the Moroccan Football Association as the host for the FIFA Club World Cup 2022™, which will take place from 1 to 11 February 2023. It also confirmed that the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2023™ will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates Football Association and the 2025 edition by the Seychelles Football Federation,” FIFA said in the statement. The council also made key decisions in relation to the FIFA Football Agent Regulations.

We’ve obviously still got some business to take care of in 2022, but we've got some news on 2023 (and beyond) 🧵 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 16, 2022

There is also going to be an entirely new FIFA World Cup from 2025 that will feature 32 teams like the traditional World Cup.

New men’s World Cup will start in 3 years, FIFA announces.



Gianni Infantino: “The new men’s Club World Cup will take place in 2025 and will feature 32 teams”. 🚨🏆



“32-team tournament will go ahead, making it like a World Cup”, Infantino added via @sr_collings. pic.twitter.com/YQZM38aNoT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 16, 2022

Major update on Women's international football tournament

FIFA further announced that the current international match calendar for women’s football will remain unchanged till 2025. “The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 and 2031 hosts to be decided in 2024 and 2025 respectively. The creation of a new FIFA Women’s Club World Cup™, a new FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup™ and the expansion of the Olympic Games Women’s tournament from 12 to 16 teams have also been endorsed,” the statement read.