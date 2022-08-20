‘What A Journey’: Real Madrid Pays A Tribute To Manchester United-bound Casemiro; WATCH

The reigning LaLiga and UEFA Champions League champions Real Madrid took to their official Instagram handle and confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Premier League team Manchester United for the transfer of Brazilian footballer Casemiro. The 30-year-old midfielder is ending his spell at Real Madrid after winning multiple trophies across formats, which also includes five UEFA Champions League titles and three LaLiga titles. Meanwhile, Madrid put out a series of Instagram posts on Friday night, giving a tribute to the Brazilian for his contributions.

During his time with Real Madrid, the defensive mid-fielder scored 31 goals and assisted 29 times for the team in 336 matches. Madrid shared videos of some of the most iconic goals by Casemiro, giving a tribute to the 30-year-old. In another post, Madrid shared an edited image of Casemiro greeting his old self, while another post consisted of the many memories Casemiro made at the Spanish club.

Watch Casemiro’s iconic goals for Real Madrid:

Casemiro’s incredible trophy run for Real Madrid

In his illustrious career with Madrid, Casemiro won a total of 18 major trophies. This includes the tally of five Champions League trophies, three LaLiga trophies, three FIFA Club World Cup trophies, three UEFA Supercup titles, one Spanish Cup title, and three Spanish Super Cup trophies. Madrid also put out a post remembering Casemiro’s incredible tally of trophies.

Real Madrid’s announcement about Casemiro-

Meanwhile, announcing the development about Casemiro’s transfer on Friday night, Real Madrid said, “Real Madrid C. F. and Manchester United have agreed terms for the transfer of Carlos Henrique Casemiro. Real Madrid would like to express its gratitude and appreciation to Casemiro, who is part of the club's history”.

What does Casemiro's transfer mean for Manchester United?

Casemiro’s transfer comes as welcome news for Manchester United, who have lost star mid-fielder Paul Pogba in the ongoing summer transfer window. United have suffered a dismal start to their Premier League 2022-23 campaign and the Brazilian’s transfer will certainly help the team to drop their woes. United have lost two consecutive games against Brighton and Brentford, and will now face Liverpool in their next game.